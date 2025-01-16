Gov't, PPP agree to increase hospital, pharmacy operations during Lunar New Year holiday
Published: 16 Jan. 2025, 16:12
The government and the conservative People Power Party (PPP) agreed to significantly increase the number of hospitals and pharmacies open during the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday in a meeting on Thursday.
Emergency rooms nationwide will have more dedicated supervisors, while nighttime and holiday surcharges for emergency room support care will rise during the six-day holiday.
In the meeting held at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, Health Ministry officials and the PPP agreed that the two-week period from Jan. 22 to Feb. 5 will see intensive measures implemented to maintain the emergency medical system.
To minimize gaps in outpatient services during the holiday, hospitals, clinics and pharmacies will be encouraged and supported to remain operational. Thursday's measures come amidst the ongoing dispute between doctors and the government regarding medical school admission numbers.
Supervisors from the Ministry of Health and Welfare, Ministry of the Interior and Safety and local governments will be assigned to monitor operations at 413 emergency rooms nationwide.
To strengthen inpatient and surgical services for emergency room patients, the surcharge rate for nighttime and holiday services at regional and local emergency medical centers will be raised from 200 percent to 300 percent.
Initially set at 150 percent on weekdays, the rate was increased to 200 percent during last year’s Chuseok holiday and will be further raised for this Lunar New Year holiday.
Other surcharges, such as a 250 percent increase for emergency room surgeon consultations and a 150 percent increase for emergency medical procedures, will remain in place.
With the rise in respiratory illness cases early in the year, 115 fever clinics and 197 cooperating hospitals will focus on providing care. Additional financial incentives will be offered to encourage local emergency medical facilities to accept non-critical emergency patients, to prevent overcrowding in certain hospitals.
Support will also be provided for transferring and referring high-risk patients, such as expectant mothers and newborns, while strengthening regional response systems and supplementing existing measures.
For pediatric care, the government will encourage the maximum operation of 103 24-hour pediatric hospitals, dubbed “Moonlight” hospitals, and 114 children’s hospitals during nighttime and holidays.
To combat the spread of respiratory infectious diseases such as influenza, a joint task force comprising relevant government departments will be established to lead a comprehensive response. The sample surveillance system will be maintained, and information will be promptly provided to the public.
Influenza vaccinations for those aged 65 and older, pregnant women and children will continue, while the government monitors stock levels of treatments such as Tamiflu and considers utilizing its reserves if necessary.
“The government and the ruling party agreed on the need for continued human and material support to ensure stable medical services during the holiday and beyond,” said Kim Sang-hoon, the policy chief of the PPP. “We urge the public to prioritize severe cases for emergency room visits and use nearby medical facilities and pharmacies.”
Kim also addressed concerns raised during the meeting regarding the so-called "emergency room merry-go-round" issue, which refers to patients being refused service due to lack of space.
“With support from emergency medical centers and the Korean Academy of Medical Sciences, such cases are expected to decrease significantly,” he said.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency is also urging the public to get vaccinated against influenza and Covid-19 before the upcoming holiday, which begins on Jan. 25, citing a higher risk of infection due to large-scale travel and frequent gatherings.
Older adults are particularly vulnerable to infectious diseases like Covid-19. Aging weakens the immune system, and many older individuals also suffer from chronic conditions such as high blood pressure and diabetes, making them more susceptible to severe illness.
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)