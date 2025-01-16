Gov’t urges vaccinations before Lunar New Year as immunity wanes and variants emerge
The government is urging the public to get vaccinated against influenza and Covid-19 before the Lunar New Year holiday, which begins on Jan. 25, citing a higher risk of infection due to large-scale travel and frequent gatherings.
Older adults are particularly vulnerable to infectious diseases like Covid-19. Aging weakens the immune system, and many older individuals also suffer from chronic conditions such as high blood pressure and diabetes, making them more susceptible to severe illness.
According to a Jan. 10 press release by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA), 62.9 percent of Covid-19 hospitalizations this year were patients aged 65 or older.
Only 45.9 percent of individuals aged 65 or older have received a Covid-19 vaccine. The rest remain unvaccinated, highlighting the need for better preparedness for a potential resurgence of Covid-19.
This winter, the risk of a Covid-19 resurgence is high due to the emergence of new variants and waning immunity. The KDCA said the current wave of infectious diseases, including influenza, is expected to peak within one to two weeks.
Therefore, individuals aged 65 and older, as well as immunocompromised persons who have not yet been vaccinated, are strongly encouraged to do so immediately.
Covid-19 poses a significant risk of severe illness and hospitalization for high-risk groups such as older adults and immunocompromised individuals. Hospitalization rates due to Covid-19 infections are higher than those caused by other respiratory viruses.
According to the KDCA’s Infectious Disease Surveillance Report, the number of Covid-19 hospitalizations is approximately four times greater than that of influenza hospitalizations. Vaccination remains the most effective method to prevent severe illness and death from Covid-19.
The XEC variant, derived from the KP.3 variant that drove last summer’s wave, is spreading rapidly and is expected to become the dominant strain. Experts warn that the XEC variant may have greater transmissibility and immune evasion capabilities than previous variants.
Data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that the XEC variant accounted for 10 percent of all infections in early October, rising to 45 percent by December, making it the most prevalent strain in the United States.
A similar trend is observed in Korea, where the variant's prevalence increased from 0.9 percent in October to 21.2 percent in December, a nearly 24-fold rise.
The KDCA also said that getting the updated JN.1 series vaccine is recommended due to its effectiveness against current domestic variants, including XEC, in preparation for a potential Covid-19 resurgence.
Covid-19 vaccines are strongly recommended not only for high-risk groups such as older adults and immunocompromised individuals but also for people with chronic illnesses.
Adults with chronic conditions such as chronic respiratory diseases, asthma, diabetes and obesity face a two to four times higher risk of severe illness from Covid-19 compared to the general population. More than 60 percent of Covid-19 deaths among individuals under 60 involved those with existing health conditions.
The most common existing health conditions were circulatory diseases such as stroke and heart failure, followed by endocrine disorders like diabetes. About 40 percent of individuals with existing health conditions in Korea are in their 20s to 50s. Like older adults, these individuals face a heightened risk of severe illness or death from Covid-19 infection.
The safety of Covid-19 vaccines has been consistently proven through real-world data over the past several years.
According to a survey conducted by Moderna on adults in East and Southeast Asia, 56.3 percent of Korean respondents cited concerns about side effects as a major barrier to vaccination, the highest percentage in the Asia-Pacific region.
However, reports of adverse events have steadily declined for three consecutive years.
For the 2024–2025 season, the adverse event reporting rate for Covid-19 vaccines was 0.004 percent as of Nov. 24, 2024, which is a quarter of the previous year’s rate of 0.014 percent.
The KDCA said that most adverse events observed since large-scale vaccinations began in 2021 have been studied and analyzed, confirming the safety of Covid-19 vaccines verified by major agencies such as the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
