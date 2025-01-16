 Prosecutors seek 7.5 year sentence for driver who killed nine near Seoul City Hall
Prosecutors seek 7.5 year sentence for driver who killed nine near Seoul City Hall

Published: 16 Jan. 2025, 10:44
The driver, center, of a car that plowed into a sidewalk, killing nine people, arrives at the Seoul Central District Court on July 30, 2024, to undergo questioning ahead of the court's decision on whether to issue an arrest warrant. [YONHAP]

The driver, center, of a car that plowed into a sidewalk, killing nine people, arrives at the Seoul Central District Court on July 30, 2024, to undergo questioning ahead of the court's decision on whether to issue an arrest warrant. [YONHAP]

 
Prosecutors on Wednesday sought a 7 1/2-year prison term for a man who killed nine people after ramming his car into pedestrians near Seoul City Hall.
 
In July last year, the 69-year-old driver, surnamed Cha, pulled his car out of a hotel parking lot and darted into a nearby one-way road in the reverse direction before plowing through a sidewalk guardrail and striking pedestrians.
 

Prosecutors requested the sentence during a hearing at the Seoul Central District Court, saying the driver continues to deny any wrongdoing and has shown a "bad attitude."
 
Cha has claimed the vehicle suddenly accelerated out of control but prosecutors accuse him of poorly handling the gas pedal.
 
His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Feb. 12.
 
 
 

