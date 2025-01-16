Prosecutors seek 7.5 year sentence for driver who killed nine near Seoul City Hall
Published: 16 Jan. 2025, 10:44
Prosecutors on Wednesday sought a 7 1/2-year prison term for a man who killed nine people after ramming his car into pedestrians near Seoul City Hall.
In July last year, the 69-year-old driver, surnamed Cha, pulled his car out of a hotel parking lot and darted into a nearby one-way road in the reverse direction before plowing through a sidewalk guardrail and striking pedestrians.
Prosecutors requested the sentence during a hearing at the Seoul Central District Court, saying the driver continues to deny any wrongdoing and has shown a "bad attitude."
Cha has claimed the vehicle suddenly accelerated out of control but prosecutors accuse him of poorly handling the gas pedal.
His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Feb. 12.
Yonhap
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
