Prosecutors seek 7.5 year sentence for driver who killed nine near Seoul City Hall

Prosecutors on Wednesday sought a 7 1/2-year prison term for a man who killed nine people after ramming his car into pedestrians near Seoul City Hall.In July last year, the 69-year-old driver, surnamed Cha, pulled his car out of a hotel parking lot and darted into a nearby one-way road in the reverse direction before plowing through a sidewalk guardrail and striking pedestrians.Prosecutors requested the sentence during a hearing at the Seoul Central District Court, saying the driver continues to deny any wrongdoing and has shown a "bad attitude."Cha has claimed the vehicle suddenly accelerated out of control but prosecutors accuse him of poorly handling the gas pedal.His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Feb. 12.Yonhap