 Singer IU's social media bombarded with negative comments after President Yoon's arrest
Published: 16 Jan. 2025, 18:38
Singer IU, left, has been recently subject to hate comments on her social media. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Following President Yoon Suk Yeol’s arrest by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) on Wednesday, singer IU continues to garner negative comments on social media.
 
Yoon supporters have been recently leaving comments like, “Are you happy things turned out this way?,” “What a disappointment, you’re no longer the nation’s little sister” and “I refuse to consume. I refuse to look at you.”
 

Other comments said, “What a shame, this is why famous celebrities draw the line at politics,” “You’ll be sorry when IU sues you” and “It’s funny how the products that IU advertises still sell well.”
 
The controversy follows IU announcing through her agency EDAM Entertainment last month that she had prepaid for food for fans who were rallying for the impeachment of Yoon near the National Assembly in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul.
 
Last month, a 30-something-year-old female received a fine of 3 million won ($2,060) for leaving malicious comments on IU’s social media channels after EDAM Entertainment declared it would take legal action against those who defame or threaten the singer in November last year.
 
At the time, the agency said it had sued “180 people and counting.”

BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
