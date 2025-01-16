 Vietnamese nationals caught illegally trying to reach mainland from Jeju
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Vietnamese nationals caught illegally trying to reach mainland from Jeju

Published: 16 Jan. 2025, 12:53
Geoumun Oreum is one of 360 volcanic cones scattered over Jeju. [VISIT JEJU]

Geoumun Oreum is one of 360 volcanic cones scattered over Jeju. [VISIT JEJU]

 
Foreign nationals who entered Jeju Island through the visa waiver program and attempted to leave for other regions in Korea without authorization have been apprehended by police.
 
The Jeju Coast Guard said Friday that it had nabbed 11 Vietnamese nationals and one Korean smuggler on charges of violating the Special Act on the Establishment of Jeju Special Self-Governing Province and the Development of Free International City.
 

Related Article

The Vietnamese nationals, consisting of seven men and four women, were apprehended on Wednesday evening hiding in a 5-ton cargo truck at the sixth pier of Jeju Port while attempting to board a vessel bound for Wando in South Jeolla.
 
They are suspected of entering Jeju using the visa waiver program with the intention of working in other regions of Korea. The Jeju Coast Guard is investigating their exact route of entry into Jeju and related details.
 
Jeju operates a visa waiver program that allows foreign nationals to stay on the island for up to 30 days without a visa, aiming to boost the tourism industry. However, individuals entering under this system are restricted to Jeju Island and are not permitted to travel to other regions of Korea.
 

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags Jeju Island Vietnam Visa Waiver

More in Social Affairs

Final search efforts at Jeju Air disaster site completed

Vietnamese nationals caught illegally trying to reach mainland from Jeju

Gov’t urges vaccinations before Lunar New Year as immunity wanes and variants emerge

Prosecutors seek 7.5 year sentence for driver who killed nine near Seoul City Hall

Man self-immolates near CIO headquarters in Gwacheon after Yoon’s arrest

Related Stories

Dolphin discovery

Jeju's hotels would prefer you to stay on the property

38 Vietnamese tourists go missing after entering Jeju under visa waiver program

Heaviest November rain in 101 years drenches Jeju

Endangered dolphin tangled in nets off Jeju underscores threat to marine life
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)