I don't need to answer, just watch YouTube....

Published: 16 Jan. 2025, 19:34
[Park Yong-seok]

President Yoon Suk Yeol has continued to exercise his right to remain silent, refusing to cooperate with investigators since his arrest on Jan. 15 on charges of leading an insurrection. After briefly making his own statements, such as "declaring martial law is a presidential prerogative," as well as parroting common far-right YouTube talking points, Yoon reportedly refused to answer even basic identity-related questions such as his name and address. [PARK YONG-SEOK] 
tags Opinion Cartoons

