The military must self-reflect and regain public trust

Ahn Byung-seokThe Dec. 3 martial law declaration by President Yoon Suk Yeol has raised profound criticism and urgent questions: Why was the military so readily mobilized for an unconstitutional action? Why did senior officers fail to resist unlawful orders? And why were the key figures behind this crisis once again graduates of the Korea Military Academy? As a former general, I feel deeply pained by these questions and bear a heavy sense of responsibility.At this juncture, it is imperative to reflect on how the military can regain the trust of the public. The Republic of Korea Armed Forces must uphold their identity as a "people’s military," prioritizing the safety of citizens and safeguarding the Constitution and democratic values. Learning from this crisis to address the military's shortcomings is not optional — it is a necessity.Yet, it is critical to recognize that the military and civil society inherently adhere to different values. While civil society emphasizes liberty and individual rights, the military is grounded in order, obedience and sacrifice. Excessive criticism that undermines the core mission of the military or generalizes its failures to the institution as a whole risks derailing its essential role. The military must not fall victim to the proverbial tail wagging the dog.Samuel Huntington, a Harvard political scientist and author of "The Soldier and the State" (1957), argued that military professionalism and democratic oversight are not mutually exclusive but complementary. He maintained that democracy and security are strengthened when the military adheres to political neutrality under civilian leadership, while civilian authorities respect the military's professional judgment and efficiency. However, Huntington also warned that undue interference by civilian leaders in military operations could undermine the military’s autonomy and expertise, leaving it vulnerable to political manipulation.The Dec. 3 martial law debacle starkly illustrates these risks. To safeguard the future, we must reinforce the principles of "healthy civilian control." Civilian leaders and military command must unequivocally demonstrate their commitment to ensuring the military is never misused as a political instrument.This calls for institutional mechanisms to prevent abuse and ensure transparency, monitored by the National Assembly and civil society. Internally, the military must decisively exclude political influences and strengthen decision-making processes rooted solely in military expertise. The military’s reasoned input must be meaningfully incorporated into national leadership’s decision-making framework. Moreover, political neutrality for the military must extend beyond abstaining from political participation to maintaining impartiality in ideologies or policies tied to specific factions.Absolute obedience to orders is a fundamental military value. Allowing subordinates to scrutinize the legality of every command risks delays that could prove catastrophic in wartime. Yet, clear mechanisms for conscientious objection and accountability must exist for unlawful commands.Senior officers, particularly those at the general officer level, bear an extraordinary responsibility to act with political awareness and constitutional fidelity. Striking a balance between the necessity of obedience and the judgment of legality is a formidable challenge, but one that is essential for harmonizing military efficiency with democratic principles. Institutional reform and rigorous education are necessary to support this balance.In navigating the fallout of Dec. 3, the military must reaffirm its essential mission while ensuring that isolated lapses do not tarnish the institution as a whole. Even now, the vast majority of Korea’s 500,000 active-duty service members faithfully fulfill their duties with dedication and integrity. Generalizing the actions of a few to indict the entire military, or certain alumni groups, undermines morale and compromises the foundation of objective and constructive discourse.The military must undertake profound self-reflection and sustained effort to rebuild public trust. However, unwarranted attacks that threaten the military’s legitimacy could have detrimental consequences for both democracy and national security. Democracy thrives through collective effort, and the military must establish itself as a steadfast pillar of that democracy. By solidifying its role as a defender of both security and democratic values, the Korean military can aspire to contribute to global peace far beyond the Korean Peninsula.