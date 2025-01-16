Why the North can't be seen as a nuclear power

Peter Hegseth, nominated as Secretary of Defense for Donald Trump’s second administration, has raised concerns by appearing to acknowledge North Korea as a nuclear state. In a written response submitted ahead of his Senate Armed Services Committee confirmation hearing on Jan. 14, Hegseth referred to North Korea as a “nuclear power” and described it as a threat to the Korean Peninsula, the Indo-Pacific region and global security.



The term used by Hegseth differs from the formal designation of “nuclear weapon state” as recognized under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), which applies to the United States, China, Russia, the United Kingdom and France. However, “nuclear power” typically refers to countries like India, Pakistan and Israel that possess nuclear weapons without official recognition under the NPT. This terminology, coupled with Hegseth’s nomination and the stance of Elbridge Colby, another influential figure in Trump’s defense policy apparatus who has been critical of the U.S. nuclear umbrella, signals potential changes in the administration’s approach to North Korea.



Recognizing North Korea as a nuclear power is fundamentally different from acknowledging its technical nuclear capabilities. Such recognition would undermine over three decades of steadfast cooperation between South Korea and the United States aimed at denuclearizing the North. For South Korea, this would mean living under the constant threat of a nuclear-armed neighbor with little recourse. On the international stage, North Korea’s military status would be elevated, and any future U.S.-North Korea negotiations could shift from denuclearization to arms control. This outcome would effectively realign the security architecture in Northeast Asia to Pyongyang’s advantage, potentially triggering a nuclear arms race in the region, with South Korea, Japan and even Taiwan reconsidering their nuclear options.



Amid South Korea’s political turbulence and the transition of leadership in the United States, the established security order faces unprecedented challenges. Navigating these changes demands deft diplomacy that balances Trump’s “America First” policy with South Korea’s national interests. The South Korean government has reiterated its position that North Korea cannot be recognized as a nuclear power.



Seoul must urgently develop a compelling strategy to counter such recognition, ensuring its voice remains central in shaping the future of the Korean Peninsula. Failure to act decisively risks weakening the South Korea-U.S. alliance and marginalizing Seoul in discussions that determine its own fate.



Translated using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.





