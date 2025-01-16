Yoon's arrest is only the beginning

The arrest of President Yoon Suk Yeol by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) Wednesday — 43 days after the Dec. 3, 2024 martial law declaration — marks a sobering chapter in Korea’s history. Although the apprehension was carried out without major clashes, the unprecedented detention of a sitting president deals a severe blow to the nation’s international standing. President Yoon faces allegations of inciting an insurrection through unconstitutional and unlawful actions, including deploying military and police forces during the martial law declaration. At its core, this crisis reveals the absence of effective political dialogue and the perils of extreme partisanship.



President Yoon’s own decisions largely contributed to his downfall. Despite the deployment of forces to the National Assembly and election commission, he dismissed accusations with statements such as, “Can there be a two-hour insurrection? Is deploying a small force for maintaining order considered a riot?” Yet multiple testimonies in the indictments of key military and police figures allege that Yoon gave direct orders to “break down doors with axes and drag them out” and “shoot and destroy doors if necessary.” If confident in his innocence, President Yoon should have submitted himself to investigation. Instead, he repeatedly claimed the CIO’s probe and the Western District Court’s issuance of a warrant were illegal, resorting to a strategy of defiance. Unlike past presidents who cooperated during impeachment processes, Yoon’s approach even led members of the Presidential Security Service (PSS) to refrain from resisting the second attempt to execute the warrant.



Now that the conflict over President Yoon’s detention has been resolved, judicial procedures — including investigations, indictments and impeachment trials — must proceed calmly and in accordance with the rule of law. Both Yoon’s legal team and political factions must avoid fueling further polarization. In this regard, President Yoon’s video message before his arrest was particularly ill-advised. While the spectacle of a standoff at the presidential residence damaged the nation’s reputation globally, Yoon used the platform not to apologize but to claim, “The nation’s laws have completely collapsed.” His refusal to testify during the CIO investigation further undermines his earlier pledge to take “legal and political responsibility.” Even Prime Minister Han Duck-soo remarked in the National Assembly, “Every citizen must abide by the Constitution and the law,” underscoring the gravity of Yoon’s defiance.



President Yoon’s detention marks the beginning of judicial proceedings and could serve as a turning point to reduce political uncertainty. Against this backdrop, South Korea’s political establishment must prioritize restoring democratic governance. The Democratic Party (DP), as the largest parliamentary party, must first reassess its approach. Accusations that the DP has prioritized political gains — such as pursuing successive impeachments and rushing through the insurrection special prosecutor law — over national governance have been pervasive. The party’s perceived focus on shielding its leader, Lee Jae-myung, from legal jeopardy and pursuing an early presidential election has drawn criticism. Failing to prioritize public welfare and governance will further alienate voters, as reflected in the DP’s declining approval ratings.



The ruling People Power Party (PPP) must also recalibrate its stance. Many of its members continue to defend President Yoon, describing the arrest as a “bold decision to prevent bloodshed,” while echoing claims that the warrant issued against him is unlawful. Some lawmakers even joined protests at Yoon’s residence, escalating tensions with the CIO and police. While the party deliberates formal responses, including visits to the CIO and filing complaints, aligning too closely with Yoon’s narrative or adopting an ultraconservative stance risks alienating centrist voters. The PPP must distance itself from Yoon’s conspiracy theories — most recently reiterated in a handwritten letter — and instead focus on working with the DP to pass urgent legislative measures that benefit the public.



In this moment of national reckoning, Korea’s political leadership has an opportunity to demonstrate responsibility, maturity and a renewed commitment to democracy. Failing to do so will only deepen the crisis and tarnish its democratic legacy further.



Translated using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.



