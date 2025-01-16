Don't let alcohol worsen aging

As we age, our ability to handle alcohol diminishes, but not necessarily because the liver’s capacity to metabolize alcohol decreases. Laboratory studies, including a 2023 study by the U.S. National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, found no significant age-related decline in alcohol metabolism. The study compared the alcohol metabolism of younger adults (aged 21–25) and older adults (aged 55–65) in a sample of 48 participants. However, the study has its limitations as it compared different individuals rather than tracking changes in the same individuals over time. A longitudinal study observing how alcohol metabolism evolves as a person ages would provide more accurate insights, though such studies require significant time and resources. There remains the possibility that alcohol processing abilities do decline in certain individuals as they age.Even for those who maintain alcohol metabolism into middle age and beyond, aging makes the body more vulnerable to alcohol’s toxic effects. Muscle mass and body water decrease with age, while body fat increases. Since alcohol dissolves in water rather than fat, lower body water content leads to higher blood alcohol concentration (BAC). A 2023 study of nearly 200,000 adults aged 37–73 from the UK Biobank found that heavier drinkers tended to have less muscle mass. Prolonged drinking that leads to increased abdominal fat and reduced muscle mass causes BAC to remain higher for longer. With aging-related declines in memory and cognitive function, the risks of hangovers and falls also increase. Ignoring these risks and continuing to drink heavily can have long-term consequences, including alcohol-induced brain cell damage that raises the likelihood of cognitive impairment in old age.To make matters worse, older adults are more likely to have chronic conditions that can be exacerbated by alcohol consumption. Drinking alcohol when suffering from cardiovascular disease, diabetes, depression, anxiety disorders or chronic pain significantly increases the risk of worsening these conditions. Even moderate drinking can elevate the risks of hypoglycemia, arrhythmia, heart attack and heart failure.Additionally, many middle-aged and older adults take medications, making them more susceptible to alcohol’s toxicity. Combining alcohol with sedating medications such as antihistamines, antidepressants, anti-anxiety drugs or sleeping pills can amplify sedative effects, leading to dangerous outcomes. Since the number of medications prescribed tends to increase with age, the potential for adverse drug-alcohol interactions also grows.What about the notion that moderate drinking can be beneficial for health? It’s time to abandon this misconception. Even light daily drinking has been shown to increase cancer-related mortality without providing significant protection against heart disease. A 2024 UK Biobank study that followed 135,000 adults aged 60 and older over 12 years found no evidence supporting the cardiovascular benefits of moderate alcohol consumption.As we age, our physical and mental resilience naturally decline. Let’s not let alcohol make it worse. Instead, prioritize well-being and avoid the unnecessary burdens alcohol can impose on the body and mind.