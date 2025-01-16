Today's fortune: Jan. 16, 2025

Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores(the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.Wealth: ModerateHealth: ModerateLove: JealousLucky direction: East1936: Avoid cold food.1948: More branches bring more fruit.1960: Other people’s things always seem better.1972: Encourage balanced competition among others.1984: Use competition as an opportunity for growth.1996: Survival depends on adapting; life is a competition.Wealth: ModerateHealth: GoodLove: HappyLucky direction: North1937: Financial luck will be favorable.1949: You might make a satisfying purchase.1961: Trust your instincts.1973: Both expenses and gains might balance out.1985: Your efforts will bear fruit.1997: Expect positive news or meaningful encounters.Wealth: ModerateHealth: GoodLove: LovingLucky direction: East1938: Appreciate your current life with gratitude.1950: Approach everything with love and understanding.1962: Respect your partner’s opinions.1974: Anticipate good news or progress on pending tasks.1986: Live with love, gratitude and hope.1998: Love requires courage and effort.Wealth: ModerateHealth: GoodLove: HappyLucky direction: West1939: Aim to achieve both practical and idealistic goals.1951: Balance ideals with realistic plans.1963: It’s better to act than remain passive.1975: Progress will lead to tangible results.1987: Recognition and reputation will improve.1999: You may find hope in your career direction.Wealth: ModerateHealth: CautiousLove: ConflictingLucky direction: East1940: Adapting to the ever-changing world is not easy.1952: Reflect on the saying, “Children grow apart.”1964: Avoid unnecessary movement; stay steady.1976: Be cautious of whom to trust.1988: Excessive sugar can harm your teeth.2000: Avoid staying confined to small or narrow perspectives.Wealth: ModerateHealth: ModerateLove: MeetingLucky direction: South1941: Sometimes old is better than new.1953: Avoid unnecessary outings.1965: Don’t expect miracles in challenging situations.1977: People’s true thoughts are often unpredictable.1989: Persistence can bring rewards.2001: Be cautious about new relationships.Wealth: SpendingHealth: ModerateLove: CloudyLucky direction: North1942: Being healthy means living well.1954: Don’t save on small things and lose the bigger picture.1966: People are more valuable than material wealth.1978: Avoid the mindset of “it must be me.”1990: Respect boundaries and do not overstep.2002: Contemplate career options and make informed decisions.Wealth: SmoothHealth: GoodLove: HappyLucky direction: North1943: Life may be filled with happiness today.1955: Every day is a gift; cherish it.1967: Body and mind may feel vibrant and full.1979: You might reach your goal and feel a sense of achievement.1991: Luck may be on your side today.2003: Financial prospects might improve.Wealth: ModerateHealth: ModerateLove: GenerousLucky direction: South1944: Offer guidance or advice to someone.1956: Doing nothing can sometimes be the best help.1968: Do not confuse discipline with nagging.1980: Avoid wasting effort on unfixable things.1992: Partial success is still success.2004: Watch a drama or movie for relaxation.Wealth: ModerateHealth: ModerateLove: GenerousLucky direction: West1945: Sometimes the answer is closer than expected.1957: Look nearby rather than far away for help.1969: Utilizing close allies might be the best move.1981: Build mutual support systems.1993: Maintain friendly relationships with those around you.2005: Enjoy time with friends.Wealth: SmoothHealth: GoodLove: HappyLucky direction: South1946: Be gracious and maintain dignity in speech and actions.1958: Wisdom comes from continuous learning, even in later years.1970: Be resourceful and grab opportunities.1982: Progress might occur by giving and receiving support.1994: Align with superiors and keep communication flowing.2006: Trust your parents’ advice.Wealth: ExcellentHealth: RobustLove: HarmonicLucky direction: North1935: Unity brings strength; teamwork will shine today.1947: Mutual understanding leads to peace.1959: Family unity forms the foundation of happiness.1971: Right people or tasks may appear in the right place.1983: Support may come from all directions.2007: Seize the day — you are the star.