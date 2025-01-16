Pittsburgh Pirates sign 16-year-old Korean to minor league contract
The Pittsburgh Pirates announced Wednesday that the team has signed 16-year-old Korean infielder Lee Hyun-seung to a minor league contract.
Lee entered amateur baseball team Eunpyeong BC for middle school players as a seventh grader and showcased his talent at the club, popping up on the radar of MLB teams.
He demonstrated his abilities after switching positions from outfielder to infielder.
Upon middle school graduation, Lee underwent training for a year on his own rather than going to high school to play baseball.
The Pirates, based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, compete in MLB as a member of the National League Central Division and have won the World Series five times, most recently in 1979.
