 Pittsburgh Pirates sign 16-year-old Korean to minor league contract
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Baseball

print dictionary print

Pittsburgh Pirates sign 16-year-old Korean to minor league contract

Published: 16 Jan. 2025, 17:21 Updated: 16 Jan. 2025, 17:23
A profile of Lee Hyun-seung on the MLB website [SCREEN CAPTURE]

A profile of Lee Hyun-seung on the MLB website [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
The Pittsburgh Pirates announced Wednesday that the team has signed 16-year-old Korean infielder Lee Hyun-seung to a minor league contract.
 

Related Article

 
Lee entered amateur baseball team Eunpyeong BC for middle school players as a seventh grader and showcased his talent at the club, popping up on the radar of MLB teams.
 
He demonstrated his abilities after switching positions from outfielder to infielder.
 
Upon middle school graduation, Lee underwent training for a year on his own rather than going to high school to play baseball.
 
The Pirates, based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, compete in MLB as a member of the National League Central Division and have won the World Series five times, most recently in 1979.

BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
tags MLB Pittsburgh Pirates Lee Hyun-seung

More in Baseball

Pittsburgh Pirates sign 16-year-old Korean to minor league contract

Lee Jung-hoo hopes for healthy year as he returns to San Francisco

Doosan Bears unveil first major uniform redesign in 15 years

'They are the Dodgers' — Kim Hye-seong explains why he chose LA

Trade could create opportunity for new Dodger Kim hye-seong

Related Stories

Teen prospect Shim Jun-seok signs with Pittsburgh Pirates

Choi Ji-man to miss two months with Achilles injury

Kia Tigers sign Wil Crowe on one-year, $1 million deal

Raining RBIs

Boston Red Sox trade Park Hoy-jun to the Atlanta Braves
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)