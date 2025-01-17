 Foreign investors continue selling trend, off-loading 3.6 trillion won in Korean stocks in December
Published: 17 Jan. 2025, 10:56
A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Jan. 17. [YONHAP]

Foreign investors net sold Korean stocks for the fifth consecutive month in December, data showed Friday.
 
Offshore investors sold a net 3.6 trillion won ($2.47 billion) worth of local stocks last month, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service.
 

After the sell-off, foreigners owned 673.7 trillion won worth of local stocks, which marked the lowest amount since November 2023.
 
Their stock holdings accounted for 27 percent of total market capitalization, the data showed.
 
By country, investors from the Netherlands were the top net sellers of local stocks, off-loading 1.3 trillion won worth of shares, followed by those from Luxembourg, who sold 90 billion won.
 
Investors from the United States were net buyers, purchasing 60 billion won worth of shares, the data showed.

Yonhap
