Hanwha Life supports mental health in Indonesia with family care units
Published: 17 Jan. 2025, 18:22
-
- SHIN HA-NEE
- [email protected]
Hanwha Life delivered mobile family care units to the provincial government of Jakarta, Indonesia, to support the mental health of women and children, the insurance firm said Friday.
The mobile units are an extension of Hanwha Life’s previous project where the insurer established two Digital Family Center offices in Jakarta in collaboration with the local government and Save the Children last year. The center was designed to provide psychological support and a safety net for women and children.
The family care support vehicles, as part of the Family Center’s operations, will make regular visits to nearby regions, where experts will provide counseling and other services. The units are equipped with a counseling room, a breastfeeding space and a rest area.
The handover ceremony took place at the Jakarta provincial government building on Thursday, attended by acting Jakarta Gov. Teguh Setyabudi, Hanwha Life Senior Executive Vice President Hong Jeong-pyo and representatives from Save the Children and the government.
“We are pleased to be able to make essential support more accessible for the local community with the traveling service units,” said Hong.
“We will remain committed to fulfilling our social responsibility in the Indonesian community and contributing to the improved quality of life for local residents.”
