 Korean stock, forex markets to close on Jan. 27 for temporary holiday
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 17 Jan. 2025, 15:00
A pedestrian walks by an electronic board displaying closing rates of Korean stock markets at the Korea Exchange headquarters in western Seoul on Dec. 30, 2024. [NEWS1]

The Korean stock and foreign exchange markets will be closed on Jan. 27 for the temporary holiday, their operators said Friday.
 

The foreign exchange market and financial markets, including the main Korea Composite Stock Price Index and the secondary tech-heavy Kosdaq as well as the ETF, derivatives and commodity markets will be closed from the day through Jan. 30 for an extended six-day holiday, according to market operators.
 
The government designated Jan. 27 a temporary holiday ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday to help boost domestic demand.
 
Lunar New Year's Day is one of the country's most celebrated traditional holidays. Many Koreans travel to their hometowns during this time to perform ancestral rituals and spend time with their families.

Korean stock, forex markets to close on Jan. 27 for temporary holiday

