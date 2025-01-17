Kospi dips as Wall Street losses weigh and investors await Chinese data

Shares opened lower Friday, tracking losses on Wall Street, as investors awaited a swath of Chinese data set to be released later in the day.The Kospi fell 5.56 points, or 0.22 percent, to 2,521.93 in the first 15 minutes of trading.U.S. stocks declined overnight following the previous day's rally on signs of slowing inflation.The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.16 percent to 43,153.13 points Thursday, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite dropped 0.89 points to 19,338.29 points.Investors' eyes are now on Chinese data, including retail sales and quarterly growth, both scheduled to be released later Friday.In Seoul, large-cap stocks traded mixed.Samsung Electronics fell 0.92 percent, Hyundai Motor declined 1.83 percent, and HD Hyundai shed 0.24 percent.LG Chem dropped 1.23 percent, while HMM was down 1.56 percent.Among gainers, Korean Air rose 1.74 percent, and Korea Electric Power Corp. climbed 1.23 percent.SK hynix advanced 0.95 percent.The local currency was trading at 1,456.85 won against the U.S. dollar at 9:15 a.m., up 0.15 won from the previous session.Yonhap