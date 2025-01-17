 KHNP, Westinghouse settle dispute, clearing way for Czech nuclear power deal
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

KHNP, Westinghouse settle dispute, clearing way for Czech nuclear power deal

Published: 17 Jan. 2025, 08:22 Updated: 17 Jan. 2025, 08:31
The logo of Westinghouse Electric Corp. is pictured at the World Nuclear Exhibition (WNE), the trade fair event for the global nuclear community in Villepinte near Paris, France, June 26, 2018. [REUTERS]

The logo of Westinghouse Electric Corp. is pictured at the World Nuclear Exhibition (WNE), the trade fair event for the global nuclear community in Villepinte near Paris, France, June 26, 2018. [REUTERS]

 
Two state-run energy companies settled an intellectual property dispute with Pennsylvania-based Westinghouse, clearing a major obstacle to finalizing the signing of a $17 billion nuclear deal with the Czech Republic.
 
The two sides officially finalized the settlement during a ceremony held in the United States on Jan. 16, Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP) and Korea Electric Power Corporation (Kepco) said in a joint statement Friday.
 

Related Article

 
"With this agreement, both sides have restored their traditional cooperative relationship spanning nearly 50 years," said Kepco CEO Kim Dong-chel in the statement. 
 
"This also allows Kepco to ease uncertainties from legal disputes and actively pursue overseas nuclear power plant projects."
 
Westinghouse had previously claimed that KHNP’s nuclear reactors were based on its technology and appealed the Czech Republic’s decision to select KHNP as the preferred bidder to construct two nuclear reactors.

BY PARK EUN-JEE [[email protected]]
tags Korea KHNP Westinghouse nuclear

More in Industry

KHNP, Westinghouse settle dispute, clearing way for Czech nuclear power deal

Coupang CEO to join Shinsegae, SPC chiefs at Trump inauguration

K-pop dominates U.S. CD sales with 7 albums making year-end top 10

Hanwha Ocean delegation visits India's Hindustan Shipyard

Cosmetic carnival: Busan 'B-Beauty' sale brings discounts for all

Related Stories

Westinghouse to appeal in battle against KHNP, Kepco

MOU with U.S. moves Korea closer to final Czech nuclear plant deal

KHNP submits final bid for Czech power plant project

Westinghouse executives in Korea to discuss nuclear power

Korea looking to accelerate nuclear power exports
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)