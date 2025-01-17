Kia has big goals for tiny Syros SUV in India
Published: 17 Jan. 2025, 14:42
-
- SARAH CHEA
Kia has begun mass-producing the Syros tiny SUV in India in an earnest move to target the world's third-largest emerging auto market.
The Syros, an overseas-dedicated model, is a five-seater SUV targeted for city driving that was first unveiled in the South Asian country in December.
The exterior much resembles Kia's EV9, with a boxy silhouette but a smaller size, measuring 3,995 millimeters (157.3 inches) long, 1,800 millimeters wide and 1,665 millimeters tall, a little wider and taller than its Sonet subcompact SUV.
A total of 10,258 Syros preorders have been placed so far. Kia aims to reveal the prices on Feb. 1 in India and plans to launch the vehicle in the Asia-Pacific, Latin American, Caribbean and then Middle Eastern markets.
The carmaker currently has a market share of 15 percent in India’s compact and midsize SUV segments, according to Kia, which expects the Syros to expand to 20 percent in 2025.
“We’re delighted with the interest our customers in India have already shown in the new Kia Syros SUV,” said Kia CEO Song Ho-sung during a ceremony held at its plant in Anantapur in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh attended by 200 employees on Thursday. “This is a positive sign ahead of the Syros’s market introduction in India and a testament to Kia’s customer-centric focus, delivering vehicles that provide value to our customers through the innovative features and services on offer."
