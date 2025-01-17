'Shut Down': Blackpink's YG Entertainment to cease actor management
Published: 17 Jan. 2025, 17:29 Updated: 17 Jan. 2025, 17:52
CHO YONG-JUN
- [email protected]
YG Entertainment, the management agency behind Blackpink, will cease managing actors due to its sluggish recent performance.
The company said Friday that the decision was made with the intention to focus solely on its music business.
"YG Entertainment, in order to focus on its main business category, music, has decided to restructure its business structure and as a result will be ending its actor management business," the agency said in a press release Friday.
The agency first kicked off its actor management business in 2009.
YG Entertainment reported an operating loss of 360 million won ($247,000) in the third quarter of 2024. The agency previously reported operating profit of 21 billion won in the third quarter of 2023
The agency’s actor division was home to renowned actors Cha Seung-won, Yoo In-na, Lee Sung-kyoung, Son Na-eun, KARA’s Han Seung-yeon and many more.
The actors will leave YG Entertainment once their individual contracts expire.
The agency explained that the decision to establish its Global Training Center in August 2024 by incorporating its subsidiary hip-hop dance academy YGX was a part of its effort to focus on its music business. YG Entertainment has lined up a May sale of Studio Flex, the production subsidiary known for tvN drama “Mr. Queen” (2020-2021) and Apple TV+ original series “Dr. Brain” (2021).
“We have also strengthened our production system by increasing the number of internal producers, which sat at around 10, to around 50,” the agency said.
YG Entertainment, as a part of the plan to focus on its music business, said it has established a separate task force for Blackpink. Blackpink will be releasing a new album and kicking off a new world tour in 2025, a first since the four members signed a contract with the agency to continue their group activities. Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa are all with four separate agencies for their individual activities.
Girl group BabyMonster and boy band Treasure will be starting world tours in January and October, respectively.
YG Entertainment shares, listed on the Kosdaq, closed 0.91 percent lower at 48,850 won ($33) on Friday, while subsidiary YG Plus, listed on Kospi, closed 2.15 percent higher at 4,045 won.
