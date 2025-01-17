달콤하고도 살벌한 『뉴서울파크 젤리장수 대학살』 영문판 낸 소설가 조예은
Published: 17 Jan. 2025, 08:00
Author Cho Ye-eun cooks up sweet horror concoction in ‘The New Seoul Park Jelly Massacre’
달콤하고도 살벌한『뉴서울파크 젤리장수 대학살』영문판 낸 소설가 조예은
Korea JoongAng Daily 10면 기사
Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2025
Death takes on an unsettling sweetness in the dystopian horror “The New Seoul Park Jelly Massacre.”
unsettling: 불안하게 만드는, 불편한
디스토피아적 공포소설 『뉴서울파크 젤리장수 대학살』에서 죽음은 불편하면서도 달콤하다.
The 2019 novel, written by Cho Ye-eun — one of the most sought-after authors for young readers in Korea — is her first work to be published in English.
sought-after: 많은 사람들이 원하는, 많은 사람들에게 주목 받는
한국의 젊은 독자가 가장 많이 찾는 작가 중 하나인 조예은 작가가 쓴 이 소설은 2019년에 출간돼 그의 작품 중 처음으로 영어로 번역됐다.
“The New Seoul Park Jelly Massacre” is a chilling fantasy and social commentary set in a Seoul amusement park where visitors mysteriously dissolve into sticky globs of saccharine pink jellies.
chilling: 소름 끼치는, 으스스한
social commentary: 사회 논평
glob: 덩어리
saccharine: 달콤한
방문객들이 이상하게 녹아 끈적이는 달콤한 분홍 젤리 덩어리로 변하는 서울의 한 놀이공원을 배경으로 하는『뉴서울파크 젤리장수 대학살』은 오싹한 판타지이자 사회 논평이다.
As innocently amusing as that concept may sound, the novel quickly veers toward grotesque horror — with limbs squashed like pudding, organs entangled with translucent goo and the sickly sweet stench of the park submerged in a sea of jellied corpses.
veer: 방향을 갑자기 틀다
limbs: 사지, 팔다리
entangle: 뒤엉키다
stench: 악취
이 콘셉트가 순수하고 재밌게 들릴 수도 있지만, 소설은 이내 괴상한 공포로 방향을 튼다. 팔다리가 푸딩처럼 으깨지고, 장기는 반투명의 끈적끈적한 물질과 뒤엉켜 놀이공원은 단내 섞인 역겨운 악취가 나는 젤리 시체의 바다가 된다.
Cho described the book as “kitsch” — overly eccentric yet, ironically, enjoyable.
overly: 지나치게, 꽤나
eccentric: 괴상하다
조 작가는 이 소설을 ‘키치하다’고 설명했다. 즉, 꽤나 괴상하지만, 역설적으로 즐길만하다.
“I am very curious as to how people outside Korea will receive the book because it is unconventional,” she told the Korea JoongAng Daily in an interview at DB Books’ office in Seongdong District, eastern Seoul. “Even as I reread the book now, I find a certain unfiltered rhythm to it that is unique. I think this story and style of writing were possible because it was written when I was starting as a professional author.”
unconventional: 평범하지 않은, 독특한
unfiltered: 필터가 없는
그는 서울 성동구 DB북스 사무실에서 진행된 코리아중앙데일리와의 인터뷰에서 “이 책이 굉장히 독특한 작품이기 때문에 해외에서 어떻게 받아들일지 굉장히 궁금하다”고 말했다. 또 “지금 읽어봐도 필터링이 안된 독특한 리듬이 있어 색다르다”며 “이런 이야기와 이런 작법이 가능했던 것은 내가 전업 작가로 막 시작했을 때 쓴 것이기 때문”이라고 덧붙였다.
Cho, 32, is an uncut gem in the contemporary Korean fiction world.
gem: 보석
fiction: 소설
조 작가(32)는 한국 현대 소설 지형의 다듬어지지 않은 원석이다.
She graduated from Seoul National University of Science and Technology with a bachelor’s degree in metal art design, never planning or studying to become a writer. However, during her senior year, a part-time job blogging about plays and musicals reignited her love for writing — a passion that had surfaced occasionally during her school years. On a whim, she entered a fiction writing contest held by local publisher Golden Bough and won a prize. It led her to pursue a career as an author.
reignite: 재점화하다
occasionally: 가끔
on a whim: 충동적으로
그는 서울과학기술대학교에서 금속 공예 디자인을 전공했다. 작가가 되길 계획하거나 공부한 적은 없다. 대학교 4학년 때 부업 겸 운영하던 연극, 뮤지컬 관련 블로그가 학창 시절 가끔 수면 위로 떠오르던 글쓰기에 대한 열정에 다시 불을 지폈다. 조 작가는 충동적으로 출판사 황금가지 주최 공모전에 참가했고, 상을 받았다. 이는 그가 작가의 길을 걷게 된 계기가 됐다.
At 27, Cho became a bestselling author, selling over 100,000 copies of her short story compilation “Cocktail, Love, Zombie” (2020) upon release. It contains Cho’s debut novella that won the Golden Bough Prize, “Overlap Knife, Knife.”
compilation: 모음집
스물 일곱살에 낸 단편소설집 『칵테일, 러브, 좀비』 (2020)가 출간 직후 10만권 이상 판매돼 조 작가는 베스트셀러 작가가 됐다. 이소설집엔 황금가지 공모전에서 우수상을 받은 그의 데뷔작 ‘오버랩 나이프, 나이프’가 수록돼 있다.
WRITTEN BY LEE JIAN AND TRANSLATED BY YIM SEUNG-HYE [[email protected], [email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)