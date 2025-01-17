The people deserve a truthful account of Dec. 3 (KOR)

Since his arrest on Wednesday, on charges of leading an insurrection, President Yoon Suk Yeol has continued to exercise his right to remain silent, refusing to cooperate with investigators. The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) had planned another round of questioning Thursday afternoon, but President Yoon’s legal team refused, asserting that "there is nothing more to investigate." CIO prosecutors conducted over 10 hours of questioning, armed with 200 pages of preprepared questions, yet Yoon persistently invoked his right to remain silent. After briefly making his own statements, such as "declaring martial law is a presidential prerogative," Yoon reportedly refused to answer even basic identity-related questions such as his name and address. It is already deeply distressing that a sitting president was arrested for the first time in Korea’s constitutional history. The fact that he is now using his silence as a shield instead of cooperating with the investigation only exacerbates public disappointment.



While the right to remain silent and request judicial review of detention are constitutional rights afforded to any criminal suspect, there is a stark difference between a private citizen exercising their legal rights and the nation’s chief executive bearing responsibility before the people. The scope of Yoon's involvement in the attempted deployment of military forces to suppress the National Assembly must be fully elucidated. According to the indictment of former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, Yoon allegedly instructed Lee Jin-woo, former commander of the Capital Defense Command, to "break down the doors [of the National Assembly chamber] with guns if necessary and drag the lawmakers out." He is also said to have told Kwak Jong-geun, former commander of the Special Warfare Command, to "break down the door with axes and drag them all out." These directives contradict Yoon's claims that the martial law declaration was purely a symbolic warning. Who, then, is lying?



President Yoon’s silence before the CIO investigators contrasts with the rhetoric he unleashed to his supporters. In both a video message and a handwritten letter released on the day of his arrest, Yoon made extensive remarks. In the 2-minute, 48-second video, he thanked supporters for their loyalty and encouragement but offered no apology for the series of events that followed the declaration of martial law. Is he implying that only those who support him are the true citizens of this nation? In a national address last December, he had at least expressed that he was "sorry" for the situation, yet now there was no such acknowledgment. For a president entrusted with defending the Constitution, this is both an undignified and discourteous stance toward the public.



It is imperative that President Yoon abandons populist rhetoric designed to inflame his supporters and instead provides a full and truthful account of the Dec. 3 martial law crisis. If he truly believes his actions were justified, he should state his case openly to investigators. The Korean people do not want excuses; they want sincere apologies and genuine reflection. The President must remember that the people who entrusted him with their votes in the last presidential election deserve this, at the very least.



Translated using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.













사과 없이 묵비권, 원하는 말만 하는 윤 대통령





체포영장 논란 일단락…선동 대신 진실 밝히길





16일 오후 서초동 서울중앙지방법원에 윤 대통령의 출석에 대비해 경찰 병력이 증강 배치되고 있다. 뉴시스



윤석열 대통령이 고위공직자범죄수사처(공수처)의 ‘불법 체포’를 주장하며 법원에 청구한 체포적부심을 서울중앙지법이 어제 오후 기각했다. 공수처가 두 차례에 걸쳐 서울서부지법에서 발부받은 체포영장에는 문제가 없다는 게 서울중앙지법의 판단이다. 그동안 윤 대통령은 공수처에는 내란죄 수사권이 없다고 주장하며 공수처 조사를 사실상 거부해 왔다. 반면에 공수처는 공직자 직권남용과 관련된 범죄로 내란죄까지 수사할 수 있다는 입장이었고, 법원도 어제 공수처의 손을 들어줬다.



윤 대통령은 또 공수처의 관할 법원은 서울중앙지법이므로 공수처가 서울서부지법에서 발부받은 체포영장은 무효라고 주장해 왔지만 법원의 판단은 달랐다. 공수처법에 따라 정당한 이유가 있다면 다른 법원으로 해도 문제가 안 된다고 서울중앙지법은 결론을 내렸다. 이번 결정으로 공수처의 수사 범위와 관할 법원을 둘러싼 논란이 일단락된 만큼 이제부터라도 윤 대통령은 공수처 수사에 적극적으로 협조해야 한다.



윤 대통령은 그제 내란 우두머리 혐의로 체포된 이후에도 묵비권(진술거부권)을 행사하며 수사에 협조하지 않고 있다. 공수처는 어제 오후 윤 대통령을 다시 불러 조사할 계획이었지만 윤 대통령 측은 “더 이상 조사받을 게 없다”며 공수처 조사에 응하지 않았다. 그제는 공수처 검사들이 10시간 넘게 조사를 이어가며 미리 준비한 200쪽 분량의 질문을 던졌지만 윤 대통령은 줄곧 묵비권을 행사했다. 현직 대통령이 헌정 사상 처음으로 수사기관에 체포된 것만도 참담한 상황인데 묵비권을 방패막이로 삼아 수사에 협조하지 않는 모습은 지극히 실망스럽다.



묵비권 행사나 체포적부심 청구는 범죄 피의자라면 누구라도 헌법이 보장하는 권리이긴 하다. 하지만 한 개인으로서 권리를 행사하는 것과 국정 최고 책임자인 대통령으로서 국민에게 책임지는 것은 전혀 다른 문제다. 특히 군 병력을 투입한 국회 무력화 시도 등에 윤 대통령이 어디까지 관여했는지 반드시 진실을 밝혀야 한다. 김용현 전 국방부 장관의 검찰 공소장에는 윤 대통령이 이진우 전 수도방위사령관에게 “총을 쏴서라도 (국회 본회의장) 문을 부수고 들어가서 끌어내라”고 지시했다는 내용이 포함됐다. 윤 대통령 주장대로 경고성으로 계엄을 선포했을 뿐이라면 앞뒤가 맞지 않는다. 그렇다면 누가 거짓말한 것인가.



윤 대통령이 할 일은 지지자들을 선동하는 여론전이 아니라 12·3 비상계엄 사태를 둘러싼 진실을 소상히 밝히는 것이다. 계엄 발동이 정말 정당했다고 생각한다면 수사진 앞에서 당당하게 진술하지 않을 이유가 없다. 국민이 윤 대통령에게 바라는 건 자기변명이 아니라 진솔한 사과와 반성이란 점을 명심해야 한다. 그것이 지난 대선에서 윤 대통령을 믿어준 국민에 대한 최소한의 도리다.

