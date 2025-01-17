What would the father of protectionism say to Trump? (KOR)

Adam Smith, the founding father of economics, mentioned the “invisible hand” only once in “The Wealth of Nations” (1776). His reference came in opposition to measures that restricted foreign imports through high tariffs or outright bans. He argued, “I have never known much good done by those who affected to trade for the public good,” asserting that while individuals pursue only their self-interest, they are “led by an invisible hand to promote an end which was no part of their intention.” That unintended outcome, he claimed, was “the most beneficial to society.”Smith was a vocal critic of mercantilism, which sought to increase national wealth by limiting imports and encouraging exports. He opposed these policies for prioritizing the interests of manufacturers over those of consumers.However, Smith wasn’t always correct. The use of protective tariffs to nurture fledgling industries has proven necessary at times. German economist Friedrich List championed such policies, which later propelled industrial growth in Germany, Japan and Korea.Donald Trump, who will assume office as the 45th President of the United States on Jan. 20, advocates for the “visible hand” over Smith’s “invisible hand.” One of Trump’s preferred tools is tariffs. He has already pledged to increase what he calls “the greatest invention” of tariffs. While the current U.S. average tariff rate is approximately 2 percent, Trump has vowed to raise universal tariffs to 10–20 percent by executive order, with tariffs on Chinese imports potentially reaching as high as 60 percent. Such policies would undoubtedly have Smith shaking his head in disapproval.There are predictions that the actual tariff rates under Trump may not reach these promised levels. However, it’s clear that the closer tariffs align with his campaign promises, the greater the upward pressure on prices. Should tariffs trigger inflation, Trump’s core support base might begin to waver. Moreover, if major economies respond by raising their own tariffs, the global economy could face significant contraction.Even Friedrich List might raise an eyebrow at Trump’s approach. One could imagine him advising the new president: “Tariffs must be applied selectively to support targeted American industries. A scattershot approach risks boomeranging harm back onto the U.S. economy.”경제학의 비조 애덤 스미스는 『국부론』에서 ‘보이지 않는 손’을 한 번 언급했다. 높은 관세나 절대적 금지에 의해 외국산 수입을 제한하는 조치에 반대하면서다. 그는 “공공의 이익을 위해 일한다고 뻐기는 사람들이 이룬 큰 성과를 본 적이 없다”며, 개인은 자신의 이득만 추구하지만 “보이지 않는 손에 이끌려 그의 의도 속에 전혀 없었던 목적을 추진하게 된다”고 주장했다. 그 목적은 “사회에 가장 이로운 일”이다.스미스는 수입 억제와 수출 장려로 국부를 증진하겠다는 중상주의에 대해 제조업자의 이익을 위해 소비자의 이익을 침해한다는 이유로 반대했다.스미스가 다 옳지는 않다. 국가가 보호관세를 통해 유치 단계인 자국 산업을 육성하는 일은 필요했다. 독일 경제학자 프리드리히 리스트(사진)가 그렇게 주창했다. 독일에 이어 일본과 한국이 산업 발전에 이 정책을 활용했다.20일 취임하는 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령 당선인은 ‘보이지 않는 손’보다 ‘보이는 손’을 내세운다. 트럼프가 선호하는 수단이 관세다. 그는 ‘가장 위대한 발명품’인 관세를 올리겠다고 예고했다. 현재 미국의 수입품 관세율은 평균 약 2%인데, 행정명령으로 보편관세는 10~20%, 중국산에는 최고 60%를 매기겠다고 공약했다. 스미스가 고개를 크게 저을 정책이다. 실제 관세율은 그보다 낮으리라는 관측도 나왔다. 분명한 것은 관세율이 공약에 가까울수록 물가가 더 들썩인다는 관계다. 관세가 촉발해 인플레이션이 재연될 경우 그가 지지받은 기반이 흔들리게 된다. 트럼프에 대응해 주요국이 관세 높이기에 나선다면 세계 경제가 위축될 것이다.리스트조차 이 상황에는 고개를 갸웃할 듯하다. 그는 트럼프에게 이렇게 조언하지 않을까. “관세는 장려하고자 하는 미국 산업을 정해놓고 제한적으로 사용해야 합니다. 무차별 난사하면 타격이 미국 경제로도 돌아옵니다.”