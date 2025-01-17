K-pop industry growth stalls on slowing exports and sales

GFriend grateful for fans' 'enduring love' as group embarks on 10th anniversary tour

K-pop dominates U.S. CD sales with 7 albums making year-end top 10

Singer IU's social media bombarded with negative comments after President Yoon's arrest

GOT7 celebrates 11th anniversary with messages for fans

Related Stories

GOT7 to ring in the new year with 'Winter Heptagon' EP

GOT7's BamBam clarifies Instagram story, says he will be O.K.

Boy band GOT7 will not renew its contract with JYP Entertainment

GOT7's Youngjae signs with new agency, to release new single 'T.P.O' in July

GOT7's Jinyoung to mark military discharge with livestream as he returns to the spotlight