GOT7 celebrates 11th anniversary with messages for fans
Published: 17 Jan. 2025, 10:34
Marking their 11th anniversary, boy band GOT7 vowed to create lasting memories for their fans, known as Ahgase, while expressing heartfelt gratitude for their unwavering support.
Kakao Entertainment shared voice memos along with photos of the members on GOT7’s official social media accounts on Thursday, conveying the members’ gratitude to their fans.
“Thank you for your support and for being patient with us all along,” the band’s leader JAY B said. “While we only shared letters on our 10th anniversary, we’re excited to greet you now with a new album. I hope GOT7 and Ahgase stay together for good.”
GOT7 is set to release a new EP, “Winter Heptagon,” on Monday. The EP features nine tracks, including “Python,” “Smooth” and “Darling.”
“Let’s meet as often as possible and create good memories,” Mark said.
“Let’s stay together until we reach our 40s and 50s,” Jackson said. “I hope our fans will always be happy.”
“I was so grateful to spend every moment with you during my teenage years and 20s,” BamBam said. “We can continue creating music and performing on stage thanks to your support.”
GOT7 debuted under JYP Entertainment in 2014 with the EP “Got It?” and rose to fame with hits such as “A” (2014), “Just Right” (2015), “If You Do” (2015) and “Hard Carry” (2016). Although the band members’ contracts with JYP Entertainment ended in 2021, they have remained intact as a group.
The boy band decided to return with its new EP, “Winter Heptagon,” to “repay its fans' love in light of the 11th anniversary,” marking the band’s first full-member reunion in three years.
GOT7 will hold two concerts on Feb. 1 and 2 at the SK Olympic Handball Stadium in Songpa District, southern Seoul. The concert series, titled “Nestfest,” will mark the group’s first official concerts in six years since its 2019 world tour, “Keep Spinning.”
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
