Music videos for tracks by BTS members garner honors at 2025 Clio Music Awards
Published: 17 Jan. 2025, 14:40
The music videos of Jungkook’s 2023 single “Seven (feat. Latto)” and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Neva Play” (2024), featuring BTS leader RM, received awards at the 2025 Clio Music Awards.
"Seven (feat. Latto)” achieved bronze in the Direction category, while “Neva Play (feat. RM)” also earned bronze in the Editing category, both under the Film and Video category.
The music video for “Seven (feat. Latto)" was shortlisted for the Grand Prize in Film and Video at last year’s event.
The Clio Music Awards is one of the world's top three festivals for creative works, alongside the New York Festival and Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. It recognizes outstanding works across entertainment, advertising and music.
Both members of the K-pop sensation BTS are currently serving in the military and are expected to be discharged in June.
