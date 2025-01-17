Seventeen's Jeonghan to release single 'Better Half' with Japanese trio Omoinotake
Jeonghan of boy band Seventeen will release a new single titled "Better Half" with Japanese trio Omoinotake on Jan. 27, his agency Pledis Entertainment said Friday.
"Listeners will be able to hear the matured emotions of Jeonghan through 'Better Half (feat. Omoinotake),'" the agency said in a press release. "We hope this becomes a nice present for Carat."
Carat is the name of Seventeen's official fan club.
Jeonghan is a vocalist in Seventeen. He released single "This Man" with bandmate Wonwoo under the duo's name JxW on June 17, 2024.
He began his mandatory military duty on Sept. 26, 2024, as a social officer. He is set to be discharged on June 25, 2026.
