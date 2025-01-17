 Seventeen's Jeonghan to release single 'Better Half' with Japanese trio Omoinotake
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Seventeen's Jeonghan to release single 'Better Half' with Japanese trio Omoinotake

Published: 17 Jan. 2025, 14:23
Jeonghan of boy band Seventeen [PLEDIS ENTERTAINMENT]

Jeonghan of boy band Seventeen [PLEDIS ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Jeonghan of boy band Seventeen will release a new single titled "Better Half" with Japanese trio Omoinotake on Jan. 27, his agency Pledis Entertainment said Friday.
 
"Listeners will be able to hear the matured emotions of Jeonghan through 'Better Half (feat. Omoinotake),'" the agency said in a press release. "We hope this becomes a nice present for Carat."
 

Related Article

 
Carat is the name of Seventeen's official fan club.
 
Jeonghan is a vocalist in Seventeen. He released single "This Man" with bandmate Wonwoo under the duo's name JxW on June 17, 2024.
 
He began his mandatory military duty on Sept. 26, 2024, as a social officer. He is set to be discharged on June 25, 2026.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Jeonghan Seventeen Pledis Entertainment

More in K-pop

Music videos for tracks by BTS members garner honors at 2025 Clio Music Awards

Seventeen's Jeonghan to release single 'Better Half' with Japanese trio Omoinotake

GOT7 celebrates 11th anniversary with messages for fans

Singer IU's social media bombarded with negative comments after President Yoon's arrest

K-pop dominates U.S. CD sales with 7 albums making year-end top 10

Related Stories

Seventeen sells over a million copies of older albums

Seventeen rocks 435,000 concertgoers during Japanese dome tour

Seventeen to kick off 'Right Here' tour on Oct. 12 at Goyang Stadium

Seventeen's 13 members all renew contracts with Pledis Entertainment

Seventeen's Jeonghan to begin military service in second half of year
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)