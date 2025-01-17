 Upcoming Korean film 'Dark Nuns' to premiere in 160 countries
Upcoming Korean film 'Dark Nuns' to premiere in 160 countries

Published: 17 Jan. 2025, 16:10
A still from ″Dark Nuns″ [NEW]

Upcoming occult film “Dark Nuns” will premiere in 160 countries, according to the film’s distributor NEW on Friday.
 
This sequel to "The Priests" (2015) is scheduled for release on Jan. 24 in Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan and Mongolia. The Philippines will follow with its release on Jan. 29, then Australia, New Zealand, Thailand and Laos on Feb. 6. 
 

Singapore and Malaysia are set to show “Dark Nuns” on Feb. 13, and Vietnam will screen it on Feb. 21.
 
"Dark Nuns" has the highest prebooking rate in Korea as of 3 p.m. Friday, according to the Korean Film Council’s integrated computer network for movie theater tickets.
 
A still from ″Dark Nuns″ [NEW]

Directed by Kwon Hyeok-jae, the film follows two nuns who go to great lengths to save a boy possessed by a powerful evil spirit and a skeptical priest who doubts the existence of demons and finds himself at odds with them.
 
The film stars actors Lee Jin-uk, Jeon Yeo-been, Song Hye-kyo and Moon Woo-jin.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
