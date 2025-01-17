SM Entertainment's classical label to hold orchestral concerts in February
Published: 17 Jan. 2025, 15:21
SM Classics, a classical and jazz label under K-pop powerhouse SM Entertainment, will hold its first orchestra concerts to celebrate the 30th anniversary of SM Entertainment’s foundation on Feb. 14 and 15, SM Entertainment said on Friday.
The inaugural concerts will feature SHINee’s Minho as a narrator and Red Velvet’s Wendy as a performer.
Jointly organized by SM Classics and the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra, the “SM Classics Live 2025” will take place on Feb. 14 at the Seoul Arts Center Concert Hall in southern Seoul and on Feb. 15 at the Lotte Concert Hall in southern Seoul.
SM Classics launched in July 2020 and has since showcased orchestra adaptations and classical arrangements of various songs including Red Velvet’s “Red Flavor” (2017), “Feel My Rhythm” (2022) and Girls’ Generation’s debut track “Into The New World” (2007). The label has released a total of 14 classical adaptations of songs by SM Entertainment's artists, leveraging the agency's intellectual property.
SHINee’s Minho will open both concerts as a narrator and Red Velvet’s Wendy will take the stage with conductor Kim Yu-won alongside the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra.
Ticket sales for the first concert will open on Tuesday at 11 a.m. and tickets to the second show will be available on Wednesday at 11 a.m. More details will be provided on SMTOWN’s official social media accounts.
