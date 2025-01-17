North Gyeongsang governor requests Xi Jinping's attendance at APEC in meeting with China's new ambassador
Published: 17 Jan. 2025, 16:20
- LIM JEONG-WON
North Gyeongsang Gov. Lee Cheol-woo met with newly appointed Chinese Ambassador to Korea Dai Bing on Friday, who visited the provincial government headquarters in Andong, and requested that Chinese President Xi Jinping attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit to be held in Gyeongju this fall.
Lee also introduced Dai to the content of promotions for the 2025 APEC summit, emphasizing that the gathering is expected to be attended by CEOs of top 500 global companies, and the preparations for a successful summit are in full swing.
Medical facilities, presidential suites and high-end hotel rooms, along with legal and regulatory revisions, preparations for economic events, the recruitment of volunteers and the future direction of the summit were also explained to Dai, the North Gyeongsang Provincial Government said.
Dai, in turn, showed great interest in the status of preparations for the APEC summit and expressed China’s intention to seek various support measures for the successful hosting of the summit, according to the provincial government.
Lee and Dai also discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in various areas such as the economy, culture, tourism and education.
North Gyeongsang has been carrying out various exchange and cooperation projects with six regions in China, including the Henan and Hunan provinces.
Dai previously met with Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon on Jan. 9 and National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik on Jan. 8, discussing cooperation between Beijing and Seoul and the APEC summit.
