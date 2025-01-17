 North Gyeongsang governor requests Xi Jinping's attendance at APEC in meeting with China's new ambassador
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Diplomacy

print dictionary print

North Gyeongsang governor requests Xi Jinping's attendance at APEC in meeting with China's new ambassador

Published: 17 Jan. 2025, 16:20
North Gyeongsang Gov. Lee Cheol-woo, right, speaks with newly appointed Chinese Ambassador to Korea Dai Bing at the North Gyeongsang Provincial Government headquarters in Andong, North Gyeongsang, on Jan. 17. [NORTH GYEONGSANG PROVINCIAL GOVERNMENT]

North Gyeongsang Gov. Lee Cheol-woo, right, speaks with newly appointed Chinese Ambassador to Korea Dai Bing at the North Gyeongsang Provincial Government headquarters in Andong, North Gyeongsang, on Jan. 17. [NORTH GYEONGSANG PROVINCIAL GOVERNMENT]

 
North Gyeongsang Gov. Lee Cheol-woo met with newly appointed Chinese Ambassador to Korea Dai Bing on Friday, who visited the provincial government headquarters in Andong, and requested that Chinese President Xi Jinping attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit to be held in Gyeongju this fall.
 
Lee also introduced Dai to the content of promotions for the 2025 APEC summit, emphasizing that the gathering is expected to be attended by CEOs of top 500 global companies, and the preparations for a successful summit are in full swing.
 
Medical facilities, presidential suites and high-end hotel rooms, along with legal and regulatory revisions, preparations for economic events, the recruitment of volunteers and the future direction of the summit were also explained to Dai, the North Gyeongsang Provincial Government said.
 

Related Article

Dai, in turn, showed great interest in the status of preparations for the APEC summit and expressed China’s intention to seek various support measures for the successful hosting of the summit, according to the provincial government.
 
Lee and Dai also discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in various areas such as the economy, culture, tourism and education.
 
North Gyeongsang has been carrying out various exchange and cooperation projects with six regions in China, including the Henan and Hunan provinces.
 
Dai previously met with Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon on Jan. 9 and National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik on Jan. 8, discussing cooperation between Beijing and Seoul and the APEC summit.

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea China APEC summit North Gyeongsang Gyeongju Dai Bing

More in Diplomacy

North Gyeongsang governor requests Xi Jinping's attendance at APEC in meeting with China's new ambassador

Ambassador to U.S. to represent Korea at President Trump’s inauguration

Foreign Ministry pledges 'high-level communication' with Washington despite political vacuum in Seoul

CIA nominee labels North Korea a 'destabilizing force' in security concerns

Biden and Trump welcome Israel-Hamas cease-fire and hostage deal

Related Stories

First vice foreign minister asks new Chinese ambassador to do his part in enhancing bilateral ties

Ancient Korean city of Gyeongju officially named host of 2025 APEC summit

Dai Bing’s implications for Korea and China

Chinese envoy's social media suggests new approach to Seoul-Beijing relations

Historic city of Gyeongju faces shortage of presidential suites ahead of APEC summit
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)