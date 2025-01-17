Seoul to invest 2.7 trillion won to create 410,000 jobs in 2025
Seoul will allocate 2.7 trillion won ($1.85 billion) to create 410,000 jobs this year, with opportunities also available for international students.
The new positions will target young job seekers, middle-aged individuals and socially vulnerable groups, the city announced Thursday.
Around 80 percent of the planned 410,000 jobs will be created in the first half of the year to support citizens facing challenging economic conditions. According to the Ministry of Employment and Labor, hiring quotas from 72,000 companies for the fourth quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2025 fell by 5.9 percent compared to the same period last year.
Of the proposed jobs, 3,500 will be part of the city’s employment program, offering internships in new growth industries such as AI, fintech and blockchain. Internships specifically for international students will also be available in fields like software development, which faces a significant labor shortage.
The youth internship camp program will provide opportunities at international organizations and Seoul-certified companies to 270 job seekers. These four-month internships, covering fields such as business, marketing and international cooperation, aim to transition at least 65 percent of participants into full-time roles.
Various jobs are also outlined for socially vulnerable groups.
Around 12,980 positions will be offered to unemployed Seoul citizens whose household income is below 80 percent of the median income.
Additionally, job consultations for 500 individuals who left small- to mid-sized businesses will include job training and matching with available roles. Similar support will be extended to small business owners who recently closed their businesses.
Consultations and job-matching services for the general public will also be available through the Seoul Job Center, with a target of placing 6,000 individuals into jobs.
As jobs and internship programs are rolled out throughout the year, openings will be posted on the Seoul Job Portal.
Seoul also plans to indirectly create jobs by designating 50 additional companies as Seoul's hidden champions.
Selected companies will receive subsidies of up to 15 million won for hiring Seoul-based job seekers aged 18 to 39. Each participating company can receive subsidies for up to three hires.
To further enhance work force training, five additional branches of the Seoul Software Academy will be established, offering IT and software development courses. Currently, 20 branches provide training, benefiting around 2,800 participants in 2024, 75 percent of whom found jobs after completing the program.
The city will also host various job fairs throughout the year, including one for job seekers in their 40s and 50s in March and an IT-focused job fair in November.
"Throughout this year, Seoul plans to focus on supporting citizens’ livelihoods by creating jobs and stabilizing the local economy," said Ju Yong-tae, head of the city’s economic office. "We aim to nurture young talent for emerging industries while supporting middle-aged workers and struggling small business owners, ensuring that all citizens who wish to work can find opportunities."
