[WEEKEND GETAWAY] Over the moon: Lunar New Year attractions to explore
Published: 17 Jan. 2025, 16:10
- KIM DONG-EUN
A dark and cold month, January got brighter after Jan. 27 was officially designated as a public holiday, offering a much-needed midwinter break.
Office workers across Korea are eagerly anticipating an extended six-day break from Jan. 25 to Jan. 30. To help people make the most of this extended holiday, the government and regional offices are rolling out a range of initiatives to encourage domestic travel. From free entry to royal palaces, museums and galleries to nature outings and traditional game events, the options are abundant. Below are four recommendations for places to explore during the holidays, compiled by the Korea JoongAng Daily.
Royal Palaces and Tombs
궁, 능, 유적
The four major palaces in central Seoul — Gyeongbok, Changdeok and Changgyeong Palaces in Jongno District and Deoksu Palace in Jung District — will offer free entry during the holiday. With many families traveling outside Seoul to visit relatives, these usually crowded spots are expected to be quieter, offering a more relaxed atmosphere for a stroll. Jongmyo Shrine in Jongno District and royal tombs across the country are also included in the six-day free admission period, open to all visitors from Jan. 25 to 30.
The Secret Garden in Changdeok Palace requires separate online bookings, and while Gyeongbok Palace tours are paused, Deoksu Palace's Seokjojeon Hall continues history tours in both Korean and English, albeit with fewer sessions. Jongmyo Shrine will offer hourly tours in Korean from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Note that all palaces and historic sites will be closed on Jan. 31.
Duration: Jan . 25 - 30, 2025
Operating hours: Gyeongbok Palace, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Operating hours differ by the site, so check the announcement board on the official website.
Website: https://royal.khs.go.kr/ENG/main/index.do
Museums and galleries
박물관 및 미술관
If you have been anticipating cultural and artistic discoveries during the break but found many venues closed, you can always rely on national museums and galleries, which remain open. From Jan. 27 to 30, the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art (MMCA) is offering free entrance across its three branches — the Gwacheon branch in Gyeonggi, the Deoksu Palace branch in central Seoul and the Cheongju branch in North Chungcheong. The main Seoul branch in Jongno District will also remain open on these days, except Jan. 29.
The National Folk Museum of Korea in Samcheong-dong, Jongno District, located just across from the MMCA Seoul branch, is hosting a special exhibition celebrating the Year of the Blue Snake. Titled “The Snake with a Thousand Faces,” it showcases the twelve zodiac animals and explores the roles of the snake in folklore and cultural perceptions. Admission to the museum is free year-round. If you plan to visit, make sure to avoid Jan. 29, as it will be the only day it is closed during the Lunar New Year holiday.
If you decide to spend the day in Jongno District and are open to an additional artistic experience, consider visiting the private Seoul Museum and the nearby Seokpajeong, a historical complex featuring a spacious royal garden and hanok (traditional Korean houses). The admission fee is 20,000 won ($13.70), and the museum will remain open throughout the holiday.
Website:
National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art (MMCA): https://www.mmca.go.kr/
National Folk Museum of Korea: https://www.nfm.go.kr/english/index.do
Seoul Museum: https://seoulmuseum.org/
National recreational forests and arboretums
국립자연휴양림과 수목원
With milder weather forecast for the Lunar New Year holiday compared to earlier in January, bundling up and stepping out into nature could be an ideal way to close out the first month of the year. National recreation forests are waiving admission fees for all visitors during the winter season, which lasts from December through March. Some recreation forests located in or near the Seoul metropolitan area include the Saneum National Recreational Forest in Yangpyeong County, Gyeonggi and the National Muido Natural Recreation Forest in Incheon. A complete list of national recreation forests is available on their official website.
If braving the cold feels daunting, staying warm in arboretums might be a better option. Sejong National Arboretum in Sejong will be open for free from Jan. 25 to 30, closing only on Jan. 29. The arboretum is hosting traditional games like yutnori (a traditional board game with wooden sticks) and ddakji chigi (a game involving folded paper). Flea markets will also be held in the greenhouse lobby on Jan. 28 and 30. The Seoul Botanic Park in Gangseo District, western Seoul, is open from Jan. 28 to 30. While the admission fee of 5,000 won still applies, parking fees will be waived during these dates.
Duration:
Sejong National Arboretum, Jan. 25 - 28, Jan. 30, 2025
Seoul Botanic Park: Jan. 28 - 30, 2025
Events with traditional games
민속놀이 행사
A traditional Lunar New Year celebration typically includes sharing tteokguk (rice cake soup) and playing Korean traditional games like yutnori or jegi chagi (a hacky sack game played with a shuttlecock). These customs can come to life at Unhyeon Palace in Jongno District, the former residence of King Gojong (1852–1919) of the Joseon Dynasty (1392–1910). Also known as Unhyeongung, the palace served King Gojong until he ascended the throne and now operates as a historical site for cultural events and traditional weddings.
From Jan. 28 to 30, cultural performances and activities will take place in the palace's front yard from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors can enjoy free tteokguk on Jan. 29, the day of the Lunar New Year, from noon to 1 p.m., as part of the celebrations wishing attendees good health and prosperity for the year. Performances, starting at 2 p.m. daily, will kick off with fusion gugak (Korean traditional music). Popular games like jegi chagi, yutnori and tuho (a traditional arrow-throwing game) will also be available for free, while some handicraft activities will cost 5,000 won.
World Cup Park’s Peace Park in Mapo District, western Seoul, is another destination to enjoy traditional games. For three days, Unicef Square will transform into a vibrant playground, offering visitors the chance to try seven types of games, including paengi chigi (top spinning) and gonggi nori (Korean jacks). Activities will run daily from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Duration:
Unhyeon Palace, Jan. 28 - 30, 2025
Peace Park, Jan. 28 - 30, 2025
Website: https://www.unhyeongung.or.kr/sub/prpgram/total_list.php?sno=0&group=basic&code=B35&category=&&abmode=view&no=1472&bsort=&bfsort=
