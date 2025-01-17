President Yoon to face further questioning over botched martial law declaration

Investigators said they have ordered detained President Yoon Suk Yeol to appear for further questioning over his botched martial law declaration at 10 a.m. Friday.Yoon has been held at a detention center since Wednesday night after investigators apprehended him at his residence and brought him to the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) to undergo over 10 hours of questioning.He defied an order to appear for further questioning Thursday, with his lawyer citing health reasons.Yoon filed a request with the Seoul Central District Court to review the legality of his detention, but the court dismissed the challenge Thursday night, keeping him in custody.The CIO is expected to file for a warrant to formally arrest Yoon before the 48-hour deadline expires Friday night.Yonhap