 President Yoon to face further questioning over botched martial law declaration
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

President Yoon to face further questioning over botched martial law declaration

Published: 17 Jan. 2025, 09:33
Impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol is taken to the Seoul Detention Center after being questioned over his short-lived imposition of martial law at the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials in Gwacheon, on Jan. 15. [POOL/YONHAP]

Impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol is taken to the Seoul Detention Center after being questioned over his short-lived imposition of martial law at the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials in Gwacheon, on Jan. 15. [POOL/YONHAP]

 
Investigators said they have ordered detained President Yoon Suk Yeol to appear for further questioning over his botched martial law declaration at 10 a.m. Friday.
 
Yoon has been held at a detention center since Wednesday night after investigators apprehended him at his residence and brought him to the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) to undergo over 10 hours of questioning.
 

Related Article

 
He defied an order to appear for further questioning Thursday, with his lawyer citing health reasons.
 
Yoon filed a request with the Seoul Central District Court to review the legality of his detention, but the court dismissed the challenge Thursday night, keeping him in custody.
 
The CIO is expected to file for a warrant to formally arrest Yoon before the 48-hour deadline expires Friday night.
 

Yonhap
tags Korea Yoon Suk Yeol CIO questioning

More in Politics

Presidential security deputy chief arrested over alleged obstruction of Yoon arrest warrant

President Yoon to face further questioning over botched martial law declaration

Court dismisses Yoon's petition challenging arrest, adding to his impeachment woes

Rival parties set sights on early presidential election after Yoon's arrest

Explainer: Yoon faces wide range of legal proceedings following historic arrest

Related Stories

CIO asks police to execute detention warrant for Yoon

Defiant Yoon complied with arrest to avoid 'national tragedy,' PPP lawmakers say

Arrest warrant for President Yoon to be executed by Jan. 6, says CIO chief

Investigators enter Yoon's residence in attempt to execute arrest warrant

CIO chief apologizes for failed attempt to arrest Yoon
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)