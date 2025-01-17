 Presidential security deputy chief arrested over alleged obstruction of Yoon arrest warrant
Presidential security deputy chief arrested over alleged obstruction of Yoon arrest warrant

Published: 17 Jan. 2025, 11:56
Kim Sung-hoon, deputy chief of the Presidential Security Service (PSS), walks into the National Office of Investigation (NOI) headquarters in Seodaemun District, western Seoul, on Jan. 17. [NEWS1]

Kim Sung-hoon, deputy chief of the Presidential Security Service (PSS), who was indicted on charges of obstructing public duties by blocking the execution of an arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol, was arrested on Friday after appearing at the National Office of Investigation (NOI) headquarters.
 
The NOI, under the National Police Agency, announced Friday that it had executed an arrest warrant for Kim, who arrived at the NOI headquarters in Seodaemun District, western Seoul, at approximately 10:23 a.m.
 
When asked if he admitted to obstructing the execution of the arrest warrant for Yoon, Kim responded, "I performed my legitimate security duties." 
 

Kim also said that he never ordered PSS bodyguards to use weapons, emphasizing that bodyguards are always armed.
 
Addressing reports of division within the PSS during the second attempt to execute the arrest warrant for Yoon, Kim said, "There are many things that differ from the facts."  
 
Kim, who is considered a hardliner within the PSS, had previously refused to attend three special investigation team interrogations at the NOI, leading to the issuance of an arrest warrant.
 
The police had planned to arrest Kim during the second warrant execution for Yoon on Wednesday but refrained at Yoon's request.
 
At that time, Kim reportedly promised to appear with his legal team after fulfilling his security duties for the arrested president.  

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
