Acting President Choi Sang-mok pledges sweeping aviation safety reforms after Jeju Air tragedy

Acting President Choi Sang-mok said Friday the government will introduce comprehensive safety reforms across the aviation sector, following the tragic Jeju Air crash last month.The government, in cooperation with the private sector, has been conducting detailed safety inspections of all airports, including runways and other aviation systems, since earlier this week."Based on the inspection results, we will develop innovative safety measures, including improvements to facilities and regulations across the aviation sector," Choi said during a disaster response meeting.Choi also urged the transportation ministry to ensure the inspections are conducted with the utmost rigor, emphasizing the need to establish realistic measures to reassure the public about aviation safety.A 2-meter-high (6.5-foot) concrete structure at Muan International Airport has been cited as a major factor contributing to the deadly Jeju Air crash on Dec. 29, which claimed the lives of all but two of the 181 passengers aboard the Boeing 737-800 flight.Yonhap