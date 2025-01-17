 Acting President Choi Sang-mok pledges sweeping aviation safety reforms after Jeju Air tragedy
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Acting President Choi Sang-mok pledges sweeping aviation safety reforms after Jeju Air tragedy

Published: 17 Jan. 2025, 09:42
Acting President Choi Sang-mok speaks during a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters at the government complex in Seoul on Jan. 17. [YONHAP]

Acting President Choi Sang-mok speaks during a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters at the government complex in Seoul on Jan. 17. [YONHAP]

 
Acting President Choi Sang-mok said Friday the government will introduce comprehensive safety reforms across the aviation sector, following the tragic Jeju Air crash last month.
 
The government, in cooperation with the private sector, has been conducting detailed safety inspections of all airports, including runways and other aviation systems, since earlier this week.
 

Related Article

 
"Based on the inspection results, we will develop innovative safety measures, including improvements to facilities and regulations across the aviation sector," Choi said during a disaster response meeting.
 
Choi also urged the transportation ministry to ensure the inspections are conducted with the utmost rigor, emphasizing the need to establish realistic measures to reassure the public about aviation safety.
 
A 2-meter-high (6.5-foot) concrete structure at Muan International Airport has been cited as a major factor contributing to the deadly Jeju Air crash on Dec. 29, which claimed the lives of all but two of the 181 passengers aboard the Boeing 737-800 flight.
 
 
 
 
 

Yonhap
tags Korea Choi Sang-mok Jeju Air crash

More in Social Affairs

Acting President Choi Sang-mok pledges sweeping aviation safety reforms after Jeju Air tragedy

Singer IU's social media bombarded with negative comments after President Yoon's arrest

Three men convicted of killing Korean tourist in Thailand given lengthy sentences

11 traditional Korean poems head to the moon

Gov't, PPP agree to increase hospital, pharmacy operations during Lunar New Year holiday

Related Stories

Acting President Choi asks Jeju Air crash investigators to disclose progress before announcing final results

Acting President Choi declares Muan a special disaster area after deadly plane crash

Gov't unveils measures to boost domestic service industry as new growth engine

Where’s the ‘green light’ on the economy gone? (KOR)

Acting President Choi Sang-mok orders swift investigation into Jeju Air tragedy
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)