Change political behavior to avoid disaster

The nation seems adrift in darkness. Chaos engulfs the political sphere, and there is no telling when this turbulence will subside. Daily news only deepens the sense of adversarial division, hatred and extreme confrontation permeating civil society. It feels as if the nation is sinking further into a quagmire, raising concerns about whether there is any way out — or if escape is even possible. How did things deteriorate to this point? Avoiding collapse has become the collective wish of all citizens.Losing hope means losing the future. From a broader historical perspective, this turmoil may be an inevitable part of democracy’s maturation. Consider the resilience of the Korean people. They survived the post-liberation chaos, the Korean War that saw the capital change hands four times and countless challenges such as the aftermath of the April 19 Revolution and the 1997 financial crisis. Surely, this current political turmoil will also pass. Yet, to emerge stronger, we must understand the nature of this crisis and engage in rigorous discussions to prepare for the future.This crisis is not merely a sign of the obsolescence of the "1987 system." It underscores the need for a comprehensive overhaul of the nation’s governance framework and a revolutionary transformation of its political and civil society culture. While the Dec. 3 martial law stemmed from the narrow-mindedness and delusions of a single individual in the presidential seat, the conditions that led to it — and the responses of political parties and politicians in its aftermath — demonstrate that merely impeaching a president and electing a new one will not resolve these deep-seated issues.Korean politics is trapped in a vicious cycle of hostility, hatred and extreme polarization. This stems from the nation’s deeply rooted and multifaceted conflicts, reminiscent of the factional disputes of the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910). Democracy cannot function effectively without a culture of moderation, inclusion and compromise. Whether parliamentary or presidential, democratic systems operate differently across nations. In the United States, despite concerns about political regression, a study analyzing nearly 3,000 congressional votes over the past three decades revealed bipartisan agreement in 63 percent of domestic policy votes and 76 percent of foreign policy votes. In contrast, Korean politics often sees governing parties opposing policies they themselves advocated once they move to the opposition. This is not politics driven by values but politics focused on defeating opponents. Breaking this cycle of negative politics is essential to overcoming the current crisis.Structural reforms are also necessary. Changes to the power structure, electoral system and party management are needed to inject new vitality into politics and establish a foundation for compromise and cooperation. However, institutional reforms alone will not suffice. Effective systems exist worldwide, but how they are implemented defines a nation’s political culture. Thus, tradition and behavior are crucial. Following the tragic death of President Roh Moo-hyun, the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye and the political purge under the Moon Jae-in administration, the flames of anger, hatred and retribution have only intensified. The impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol must not serve as another accelerant; rather, it should be a turning point to find solutions. The nation must navigate this period with careful deliberation, akin to walking through a snowy wilderness. Failing to do so risks forfeiting the prosperity and status built over decades, plunging the country into stagnation and decline.The Constitutional Court’s decision on impeachment seems clear. If the impeachment is not upheld, the nation will spiral into greater chaos. Procedural legitimacy must be maintained, and the uncertainty surrounding governance should be resolved as swiftly as possible. Once the impeachment process concludes, the upcoming presidential election must avoid becoming a chaotic battleground. Presidential candidates must present clear visions for reforming national governance, restructuring state management and transforming political culture. While constitutional amendments before the election are unrealistic, given the time constraints, such reforms have become an urgent national priority. Candidates must pledge irrevocably to constitutional reform and present a detailed timeline.The most challenging aspect of navigating this tumultuous situation lies in changing behaviors. The destructive politics of mutual annihilation — where the goal is to drive opponents to ruin, regardless of means — has led the entire nation to the brink of failure. Responsibility for the current crisis lies with both the ruling and opposition parties. The political system and the ways in which politics is conducted must change to avert disaster. This crisis has shown that it is not just institutional reform but also a transformation in political behavior and party operations that is essential.Victory for the opposition party in the presidential election is not a foregone conclusion. At this critical juncture, Korea needs leadership imbued with wisdom, global insight, inclusivity and the ability to unify.