Today's fortune: Jan. 17, 2025

Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores(the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.Wealth: ChallengingHealth: CautiousLove: RestrainedLucky direction: West1936: Avoid going out unnecessarily.1948: Do not make new commitments today.1960: Avoid boastful behavior or exaggeration.1972: Maintain the status quo.1984: Avoid pushing yourself too hard.1996: Avoid overindulgence in food or drink.Wealth: ChallengingHealth: CautiousLove: ConflictedLucky direction: East1937: Accept that change is inevitable.1949: Be flexible in adapting to situations.1961: Show diplomacy in resolving disputes.1973: Avoid crossing boundaries.1985: Remember, nothing in life comes free.1997: Address any lingering conflicts with care.Wealth: SmoothHealth: StrongLove: HappyLucky direction: West1938: Positive news may brighten your day.1950: Opportunities for joy may arise.1962: Discover beneficial information or connections.1974: Success is on the horizon.1986: A productive day to meet people.1998: Valuable offers or insights may come.Wealth: SmoothHealth: StrongLove: JoyfulLucky direction: North1939: Embrace youthfulness; today is your day.1951: Luck and support are on your side.1963: Expect a fortuitous day.1975: Relish today as it’s one of your best.1987: Shine as the star of the day.1999: Enjoy a vibrant and fulfilling day.Wealth: ModerateHealth: ModerateLove: JealousLucky direction: South1940: Treat all relationships with balance.1952: Avoid revealing too much.1964: Stop comparing yourself to others.1976: See the bigger picture in all matters.1988: Focus on humility over pride.2000: Recognize competition as a learning opportunity.Wealth: ModerateHealth: ModerateLove: GenerousLucky direction: South1941: Maintain good relationships with those around you.1953: See life as a series of opportunities.1965: Family loyalty is essential.1977: Choose wisely and be consistent.1989: Collaborate with others for success.2001: Invest effort into building relationships.Wealth: ModerateHealth: ModerateLove: GenerousLucky direction: East1942: Embrace a healthier lifestyle today.1954: Start the day early for the best results.1966: Focus on clear communication.1978: Build mutually supportive relationships.1990: Lead with kindness and generosity.2002: Concentrate on your studies.Wealth: StrongHealth: RobustLove: UnifiedLucky direction: Southwest1943: The more, the merrier. Invite collaboration.1955: Family harmony is the foundation of happiness.1967: Abundance in relationships and resources is likely.1979: Opportunities align perfectly today.1991: Foster team spirit and collective success.2003: Social interactions will flourish.Wealth: SmoothHealth: StrongLove: JoyfulLucky direction: North1944: Celebrate your family and accomplishments.1956: A cheerful and rewarding day awaits.1968: Plans will bear fruit.1980: Gains will outweigh any setbacks.1992: Your efforts will be well recognized.2004: Take charge and shine brightly.Wealth: SmoothHealth: StrongLove: JoyfulLucky direction: North1945: Expect appreciation for your hard work.1957: Anticipate both joy and prosperity.1969: Persistence and optimism lead to gains.1981: Be proactive and optimistic.1993: Positive developments await you.2005: Claim the spotlight as your own.Wealth: ChallengingHealth: ModerateLove: UnderstandingLucky direction: West1946: Maintain composure amid disagreements.1958: Show patience, even when it’s hard.1970: Balance kindness with assertiveness.1982: Learn to let go of small disputes.1994: Focus on self-reflection.2006: Take a break to realign your energy.Wealth: ModerateHealth: CautiousLove: ComplexLucky direction: East1935: Stay positive; old is gold.1947: Stay upbeat and grounded.1959: Build trust cautiously.1971: Broaden your perspective today.1983: Value what you have.2007: Reassess goals to ensure progress.