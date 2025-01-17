Today's fortune: Jan. 17, 2025
Published: 17 Jan. 2025, 07:00
Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores saju (the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.
Friday, Jan. 17, 2025 (Dec. 18 on the lunar calendar)
Rat
Wealth: Challenging
Health: Cautious
Love: Restrained
Lucky direction: West
1936: Avoid going out unnecessarily.
1948: Do not make new commitments today.
1960: Avoid boastful behavior or exaggeration.
1972: Maintain the status quo.
1984: Avoid pushing yourself too hard.
1996: Avoid overindulgence in food or drink.
Ox
Wealth: Challenging
Health: Cautious
Love: Conflicted
Lucky direction: East
1937: Accept that change is inevitable.
1949: Be flexible in adapting to situations.
1961: Show diplomacy in resolving disputes.
1973: Avoid crossing boundaries.
1985: Remember, nothing in life comes free.
1997: Address any lingering conflicts with care.
Tiger
Wealth: Smooth
Health: Strong
Love: Happy
Lucky direction: West
1938: Positive news may brighten your day.
1950: Opportunities for joy may arise.
1962: Discover beneficial information or connections.
1974: Success is on the horizon.
1986: A productive day to meet people.
1998: Valuable offers or insights may come.
Rabbit
Wealth: Smooth
Health: Strong
Love: Joyful
Lucky direction: North
1939: Embrace youthfulness; today is your day.
1951: Luck and support are on your side.
1963: Expect a fortuitous day.
1975: Relish today as it’s one of your best.
1987: Shine as the star of the day.
1999: Enjoy a vibrant and fulfilling day.
Dragon
Wealth: Moderate
Health: Moderate
Love: Jealous
Lucky direction: South
1940: Treat all relationships with balance.
1952: Avoid revealing too much.
1964: Stop comparing yourself to others.
1976: See the bigger picture in all matters.
1988: Focus on humility over pride.
2000: Recognize competition as a learning opportunity.
Snake
Wealth: Moderate
Health: Moderate
Love: Generous
Lucky direction: South
1941: Maintain good relationships with those around you.
1953: See life as a series of opportunities.
1965: Family loyalty is essential.
1977: Choose wisely and be consistent.
1989: Collaborate with others for success.
2001: Invest effort into building relationships.
Horse
Wealth: Moderate
Health: Moderate
Love: Generous
Lucky direction: East
1942: Embrace a healthier lifestyle today.
1954: Start the day early for the best results.
1966: Focus on clear communication.
1978: Build mutually supportive relationships.
1990: Lead with kindness and generosity.
2002: Concentrate on your studies.
Sheep
Wealth: Strong
Health: Robust
Love: Unified
Lucky direction: Southwest
1943: The more, the merrier. Invite collaboration.
1955: Family harmony is the foundation of happiness.
1967: Abundance in relationships and resources is likely.
1979: Opportunities align perfectly today.
1991: Foster team spirit and collective success.
2003: Social interactions will flourish.
Monkey
Wealth: Smooth
Health: Strong
Love: Joyful
Lucky direction: North
1944: Celebrate your family and accomplishments.
1956: A cheerful and rewarding day awaits.
1968: Plans will bear fruit.
1980: Gains will outweigh any setbacks.
1992: Your efforts will be well recognized.
2004: Take charge and shine brightly.
Rooster
Wealth: Smooth
Health: Strong
Love: Joyful
Lucky direction: North
1945: Expect appreciation for your hard work.
1957: Anticipate both joy and prosperity.
1969: Persistence and optimism lead to gains.
1981: Be proactive and optimistic.
1993: Positive developments await you.
2005: Claim the spotlight as your own.
Dog
Wealth: Challenging
Health: Moderate
Love: Understanding
Lucky direction: West
1946: Maintain composure amid disagreements.
1958: Show patience, even when it’s hard.
1970: Balance kindness with assertiveness.
1982: Learn to let go of small disputes.
1994: Focus on self-reflection.
2006: Take a break to realign your energy.
Pig
Wealth: Moderate
Health: Cautious
Love: Complex
Lucky direction: East
1935: Stay positive; old is gold.
1947: Stay upbeat and grounded.
1959: Build trust cautiously.
1971: Broaden your perspective today.
1983: Value what you have.
2007: Reassess goals to ensure progress.
