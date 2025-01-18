Ex-defense minister to take stand Jan. 23 in impeachment trial

DP chief appears at hearing in trial on corruption charges during Seongnam mayorship

PPP support rises as partisan gap reverts to pre-martial law state, Gallup poll finds

Yoon appears for arrest warrant hearing at Seoul court

Related Stories

CIO requests arrest warrant for President Yoon on charges of insurrection

Investigators enter presidential compound in second attempt to arrest impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol

Court issues arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol over martial law charges

Yoon says he will stand trial if indicted or issued bench warrant

Protests in front of Yoon's residence turn unruly after arrest warrant issued