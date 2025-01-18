Today's fortune: Jan. 18, 2025

Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores(the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.Wealth: ModerateHealth: CautiousLove: FrustratedLucky direction: West1936: Appreciate local traditions and culture.1948: Familiar routines may feel comforting.1960: Cherish connections with longstanding companions.1972: Parenthood comes with its challenges.1984: Reality may differ from expectations; adapt wisely.1996: Budget carefully; expenses may exceed expectations.Wealth: ModerateHealth: BalancedLove: ConflictedLucky direction: East1937: Kindness often surpasses toughness.1949: Rigidity may cause unexpected problems; stay flexible.1961: Do not try to do everything alone; seek support.1973: Arguments may not last long, so choose harmony.1985: Letting go can sometimes lead to winning.1997: Be cautious with relationships; avoid negative dynamics.Wealth: SmoothHealth: StrongLove: HappyLucky direction: South1938: Enjoy a day full of satisfaction and purpose.1950: You may feel emotionally fulfilled.1962: A happy and vibrant atmosphere may surround you.1974: Achieving goals brings great satisfaction.1986: Joyful interactions may brighten your day.1998: Appreciate small, certain pleasures.Wealth: SmoothHealth: StrongLove: LovingLucky direction: South1939: Bonds with family may grow stronger.1951: Warmth and affection may enrich relationships.1963: You may give and receive acts of kindness.1975: Listening to your partner can bring harmony at home.1987: Live with gratitude and love in your heart.1999: Perfect for dating or social engagements.Wealth: ModerateHealth: BalancedLove: SocialLucky direction: West1940: You may hear from distant relatives or friends.1952: Invitations or plans with loved ones may emerge.1964: Social gatherings or family outings could be on the agenda.1976: A great time for connecting with family over meals or events.1988: Leisure activities such as shopping or dining bring joy.2000: Perfect for casual meetups or special dates.Wealth: ModerateHealth: BalancedLove: GenerousLucky direction: East1941: Family comes first; lend them your support.1953: Blood ties are the strongest bond.1965: Divide family tasks to get things done efficiently.1977: Minor efforts can accumulate into major results.1989: Teamwork will achieve more than working solo.2001: Engage actively in mutual exchanges and conversations.Wealth: ModerateHealth: BalancedLove: GenerousLucky direction: East1942: Spending on something delightful might lift your mood.1954: Balanced spending leads to a comfortable life.1966: A partial success might still feel rewarding.1978: Adapt approaches according to practical conditions.1990: Dress warmly and comfortably if heading out.2002: Mornings might be more favorable than afternoons.Wealth: ExpenseHealth: ModerateLove: FrustratedLucky direction: North1943: Pay attention to your health and energy levels.1955: Plans may not always align with reality; adjust.1967: Reflect on the phrase, "Children are part of us."1979: Being a perfect parent is no easy task.1991: Avoid situations where you might give without reciprocation.2003: Stay hydrated and take care of yourself.Wealth: SmoothHealth: StrongLove: JoyfulLucky direction: North1944: Take pride in the life you’ve built.1956: Lead your household with wisdom and care.1968: Stay on course; your plans are likely to succeed.1980: Enjoy a lighthearted and stress-free day.1992: Pursue hobbies or leisure activities to relax.2004: Prioritize your responsibilities; avoid delays.Wealth: SmoothHealth: StrongLove: JoyfulLucky direction: West1945: Celebrate the accomplishments of your children or family.1957: Laughter and joy may fill your home.1969: Abundance and opportunity favor your efforts.1981: Working with others may be particularly rewarding.1993: Shared understanding may bring people closer together.2005: Enjoy today with enthusiasm and positivity.Wealth: ExcellentHealth: RobustLove: HarmoniousLucky direction: Northwest1946: Follow your instincts; they won’t lead you astray.1958: Maturity brings the wisdom to embrace life fully.1970: Unity and family happiness are paramount today.1982: Shared family values will foster deeper bonds.1994: Build bridges and foster harmony with those around you.2006: Enjoy and strengthen meaningful relationships.Wealth: ModerateHealth: CautiousLove: FrustratedLucky direction: North1935: Even small pleasures can bring comfort.1947: Adopt a positive attitude and find reasons to smile.1959: Be cautious of overly friendly strangers.1971: Challenge narrow thinking and embrace broad perspectives.1983: Be wary of appearances — they may be deceptive.2007: Balance alone time with thoughtful self-reflection.