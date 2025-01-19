Fuel flares: Gas prices continue rising
Published: 19 Jan. 2025, 18:13
A display board at a gas station in Goyang, Gyeonggi, shows the price of gasoline at 1,714 won ($1.17) per liter (0.26 gallons). The average price of oil in Korea has been showing an upward trend for the past five months due to the strong dollar and uptick in global oil prices. [NEWS1]
