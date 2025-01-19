 Shoppers crowd markets for last-minute seafood ahead of New Year
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Shoppers crowd markets for last-minute seafood ahead of New Year

Published: 19 Jan. 2025, 18:13
Shoppers crowd a market in Jumunjin in Gangneung, Gangwon, to purchase fresh seafood 10 days ahead of the Lunar New Year on Jan. 19. [YONHAP]

Shoppers crowd a market in Jumunjin in Gangneung, Gangwon, to purchase fresh seafood 10 days ahead of the Lunar New Year on Jan. 19. [YONHAP]

 
Shoppers crowd a market in Jumunjin in Gangneung, Gangwon, to purchase fresh seafood ahead of the Lunar New Year on Jan. 19.
 
The coastal town is attempting to revitalize its commercial district by expanding its traditional markets, particularly with the recent opening of a night seafood market catered to shoppers in their 20s and 30s.
Shoppers crowd a market in Jumunjin in Gangneung, Gangwon, to purchase fresh seafood 10 days ahead of the Lunar New Year on Jan. 19. [YONHAP]

Shoppers crowd a market in Jumunjin in Gangneung, Gangwon, to purchase fresh seafood 10 days ahead of the Lunar New Year on Jan. 19. [YONHAP]

 
tags Lunar New Year Gangwon

More in Economy

Fuel flares: Gas prices continue rising

Shoppers crowd markets for last-minute seafood ahead of New Year

SK Chairman Chey says Korea must change approach to trade under Trump

IMF slashes Korean economic forecast for 2025 to 2%

Korea's settlement with Westinghouse paves way for future cooperation, Czech plant deal

Related Stories

Gov't to send families cabbage, radishes for Lunar New Year meals

In Korea, Covid kept couples from divorcing

Lunar feasts

New year expenses

2022.1.28 Cartoon
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)