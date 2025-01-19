Shoppers crowd markets for last-minute seafood ahead of New Year
Published: 19 Jan. 2025, 18:13
Shoppers crowd a market in Jumunjin in Gangneung, Gangwon, to purchase fresh seafood ahead of the Lunar New Year on Jan. 19.
The coastal town is attempting to revitalize its commercial district by expanding its traditional markets, particularly with the recent opening of a night seafood market catered to shoppers in their 20s and 30s.
