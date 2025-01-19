 Woori Financial Group chair vows to enhance corporate value in letter to investors
Woori Financial Group chair vows to enhance corporate value in letter to investors

Published: 19 Jan. 2025, 17:51
Woori Financial Group headquarters [WOORI FINANCIAL GROUP]

Woori Financial Group Chairman Yim Jong-yong reiterated his determination to enhance corporate value in a letter to its investors. 
 
"Based on the solid fundamentals of the Korean economy and its high level of political maturity, we will develop Woori Financial Group into an even stronger and more robust financial group," the chairman said in the letter. 
 
"Given the unwavering commitment to implementation shown by Woori Financial Group and other value-up policy companies, Korea's value-up policy will continue to be pursued with consistency and determination."
 
Yim went on to say that Woori Financial Group faced a major transitional period last year by achieving complete privatization through the acquisition of the remaining stake held by state-backed Korea Deposit Insurance and re-entering into the securities business for the first time in 10 years. 
 
"In 2025, we plan to meet directly with overseas investors to share Woori Financial Group's vision and strategies while expanding opportunities to listen to their diverse perspectives," he said. 
 
"We are committed to continuing efforts to enhance our credibility in the global market and address undervaluation issues." 
 
 

BY JIN EUN-SOO [[email protected]]
tags woori

