 Electric endeavor: Hyundai showcases three-wheeled concept EV
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Electric endeavor: Hyundai showcases three-wheeled concept EV

Published: 19 Jan. 2025, 18:14
 
Hyundai Motor's Electric Three-Wheeler concept is on display at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in New Delhi on Jan. 18. Hyundai Motor unveiled its vision of micromobility for the Indian market at the expo. [HYUNDAI MOTOR]

Hyundai Motor's Electric Three-Wheeler concept is on display at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in New Delhi on Jan. 18. Hyundai Motor unveiled its vision of micromobility for the Indian market at the expo. [HYUNDAI MOTOR]

Hyundai Motor's Electric Three-Wheeler concept is on display at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in New Delhi on Jan. 18. Hyundai Motor unveiled its vision of micromobility for the Indian market at the expo. 
tags korea hyundai motor

More in Industry

Juice jamboree: Ninja opens blender pop-up in Pangyo

Electric endeavor: Hyundai showcases three-wheeled concept EV

Winter wonders: Ice fishing underway in Andong

Samsung's mobile subscription service to kick off with Galaxy S25

Shinsegae chairman to schmooze with Trump Jr. and friends at inauguration

Related Stories

Hyundai Motor-Kia updates R&D organization

Moment of silence

You'll soon be able to buy Hyundai cars on Amazon

Hyundai Motor to invest big to expand EV sales six-fold

Hyundai Motor, Kia reflect 2.9 trillion won provisions in Q3 earnings
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)