Electric endeavor: Hyundai showcases three-wheeled concept EV
Published: 19 Jan. 2025, 18:14
Hyundai Motor's Electric Three-Wheeler concept is on display at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in New Delhi on Jan. 18. Hyundai Motor unveiled its vision of micromobility for the Indian market at the expo. [HYUNDAI MOTOR]
Hyundai Motor's Electric Three-Wheeler concept is on display at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in New Delhi on Jan. 18. Hyundai Motor unveiled its vision of micromobility for the Indian market at the expo.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)