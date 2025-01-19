Juice jamboree: Ninja opens blender pop-up in Pangyo
Published: 19 Jan. 2025, 18:27
Models pose with Ninja's Blast blender at a Hyundai Department Store on Jan. 19. The U.S. appliance manufacturer is holding a Ninja Health Booster pop-up store at the department store's Pangyo, Gyeonggi branch through Jan. 23 where visitors can experience various extraction juice made by its blender. [HYUNDAI DEPARTMENT STORE]
