Samsung's mobile subscription service to kick off with Galaxy S25
Published: 19 Jan. 2025, 17:15
-
- JIN EUN-SOO
- [email protected]
The Korean electronics giant announced Sunday that it is launching the New Galaxy AI Subscription Club on Friday with the new Galaxy S series that will be unveiled at Unpacked on Wednesday in San Francisco.
A Samsung spokesperson declined to confirm whether the subscription model will expand outside of Korea.
The subscription program will have two options of 12 months and 24 months with monthly subscription fee of 5,900 won.
Samsung Electronics says it will compensate a maximum of 50 percent of the device's standard price for a device contracted with the 12-month program and 40 percent for those on the 24-month program.
Subscribers will receive various care services such as instant discounts to repair fees, visit and repair and the exchanging of battery packs.
“The New Galaxy AI Subscription Club is a service that allows customers to use the newest Galaxy device on a one-year basis without too much pressure on price,” said Lim Seong-taek, executive vice president at Samsung Electronics, in a release, adding that the new subscription model will change the purchase paradigm of smartphones following home appliances.
Samsung Electronics CEO and Vice Chairman Han Jong-hee reiterated the company's ambition in strengthening its subscription program at a news conference during CES 2025 in early January.
He noted that although Samsung jumped into the subscription business belatedly, it has been receiving positive market feedback due to its expanding portfolio.
He added Samsung's upcoming Ballie AI home bot will also be available through the subscription program, slated for launch in May or June of this year.
LG Electronics is a pioneer in the subscription business, having started the model with its water purifier in 2009 before expanding it to other home appliance products in 2022, which now number 300.
LG Electronics also said Sunday it is launching its massage chair under its subscription model. The product, which comes with a price tag of 3.3 million won, is available for a 49,900 won monthly fee for a six-year contract.
