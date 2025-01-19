Winter wonders: Ice fishing underway in Andong
Published: 19 Jan. 2025, 18:13
Attendees enjoy ice fishing at the Andong Amsan Ice Festival in the village of Gwangeum in Andong, North Gyeongsang, on Jan. 19. The festival, which includes ice fishing, sledding and other winter activities, will run through Jan. 26. [YONHAP]
Attendees enjoy ice fishing at the Andong Amsan Ice Festival in the village of Gwangeum in Andong, North Gyeongsang, on Jan. 19. The festival, which includes ice fishing, sledding and other winter activities, will run through Jan. 26.
