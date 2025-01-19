Anti-China rhetoric, conspiracy theories rife at pro-Yoon rallies
Published: 19 Jan. 2025, 18:34
-
Anti-China sentiment is rapidly spreading at rallies supporting President Yoon Suk Yeol following his arrest over his botched declaration of martial law, further stoking fears of escalating societal divisions.
The growing anti-China rhetoric is heavily influenced by conspiracy theories circulating on platforms like YouTube. These unverified claims allege that Chinese nationals and the Chinese government interfered in Korea’s 2020 general elections, manipulating results to favor left-leaning parties. Some lawmakers from the conservative People Power Party have echoed these unverified theories, amplifying the divide.
Around 6 a.m. on Jan. 15, suspicions about Chinese individuals attending a protest were voiced at a conservative rally in front of the presidential residence in Hannam-dong, central Seoul, shortly after the execution of Yoon’s detention warrant.
"There are Chinese people at this rally," said a middle-aged man wearing a cap that read “MKGA (Make Korea Great Again),” a nod to the MAGA slogan of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. “If you suspect someone, verify and drive them out."
Another participant, identifying himself as a “patriotic citizen,” supported the claim, adding, “Just ask them to show their ID cards. Let’s root out the communists.”
One woman in her 30s suddenly became a target of suspicion due to her appearance, which some claimed resembled that of a "Chinese national." Despite showing her ID and speaking fluent Korean, some protesters accused her of being a spy, an infiltrator and a “Chinese-Korean.”
“I came to support President Yoon, but this is frustrating," she said. "This is not how patriotic citizens should behave."
In another incident, a Hannam-dong resident faced verbal harassment after complaining about protesters blocking his commute. The crowd quickly surrounded him, demanding to see his ID card. When he refused, they accused him of being a "born communist" and a "communist sympathizer."
"In a single day, my parents have been turned into Communist Party members," he said.
"How is this any different from the Red Guards?" he added. "This isn't a protest — it's violence."
At around 6:30 a.m., two Chinese nationals passing through Hannam-dong were surrounded by protesters who yelled, “Get out, Chinese!” and hurled insults. Police were called to the scene, escorting the individuals to safety. It was later confirmed that the two were merely passersby and not rally participants.
Rep. Kim Min-jeon wrote on Facebook earlier this month, that Chinese nationals attended pro-impeachment rallies, while Rep. Yoo Sang-beom alleged that pro-impeachment rallies are filled with Chinese participants. Following the backlash, Kim deleted her post.
On Jan. 16, a woman outside the Seoul Western District Court, which issued the detention warrant for Yoon, confronted a delivery driver, asking, “Are you Chinese?”
The driver retorted, “I’ve been a Seoulite for four generations.”
The ongoing rallies reflect deep partisan divisions rooted in Korea’s history, including the Korean War and subsequent military dictatorships. Many Yoon supporters, particularly older conservatives, view politics through a Cold War lens, aligning with pro-U.S. conservatives against perceived pro-North Korea liberals. Yoon’s claims that martial law was necessary to combat the “anti-state” liberal majority resonate with these voters.
Experts warn that these incidents reflect a deeper societal divide.
“Threatening others simply because their opinions differ undermines democracy,” said Heo Chang-deok, a sociology professor at Yeungnam University. “A culture of respect in public protests must take root.”
Kim Yun-tae, a sociology professor at Korea University, pointed to the role of social media in fueling division.
“The spread of conspiracy theories and hate stems from low social trust, compounded by crowd psychology. Regulation of social media platforms is urgently needed to address this issue,” he said.
