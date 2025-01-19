Korean President Yoon formally arrested, violent supporters break into court
Published: 19 Jan. 2025, 03:10 Updated: 19 Jan. 2025, 04:28
This marks the first time in Korean constitutional history that a sitting president was formally arrested. It comes 47 days after Yoon's botched declaration of martial law on Dec. 3 last year.
The Seoul Western District Court reached the decision shortly before 3 a.m., citing the possibility of destruction of evidence after holding a five-hour hearing Saturday, attended by Yoon.
Following reports of Yoon's arrest, some of his supporters gathered in front of the Seoul Western District Court turned violent and broke into the building, breaking windows and engaging in scuffles with police officers.
Supporters appeared to be looking for the judge who issued the warrant, and others called out the president's name.
They also reportedly threw plastic chairs and cigarette ashtrays at police officers, while other tried to take always police shields. Video footages showed the protesters destroying the walls and interior of the court, effectively seizing the building.
Police sprayed fire extinguishers at the protesters but had difficulties controlling them, and more officers were dispatched to the scene to contain the situation.
At 3:32 a.m., police were dispatched inside the court to suppress the protesters and begin arresting them. At around 3:55 a.m., police broadcast warnings to the protesters to voluntarily disperse.
The court held the hearing from around 2 p.m. to 6:50 p.m. which was an opportunity for Yoon to deny insurrection charges raised against him by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) after his short-lived martial law declaration.
At 1:24 p.m., Yoon, transferred in a Justice Ministry vehicle accompanied by a Presidential Security Service (PSS) convoy, departed the Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, Gyeonggi, to head to the court in western Seoul. Police controlled traffic for Yoon's route to the court.
Cha Eun-kyung, a senior judge at the Seoul Western District Court, presided over the hearing and reviewed if there is any risk of destroying of evidence or flight, among other factors. Yoon's defense team was comprised of eight lawyers, while the CIO was represented by six prosecutors.
The CIO prosecutors spoke first for 110 minutes, said Yoon's lawyers. After a PowerPoint presentation by Yoon's defense team, the president spoke for about 40 minutes. The president gave a five-minute closing remark as the hearing closed, his attorneys said.
The arrest warrant hearing ended at around 6:50 p.m. Yoon later departed the Seoul Western District Court in a Justice Ministry vehicle, flanked by security, at around 7:30 p.m. He arrived at the Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, Gyeonggi, at around 8 p.m., where he awaited to hear the court the decision.
Yun Gap-geun, Yoon's attorney, told reporters as he left the court that President Yoon "responded truthfully" and that he will now "wait for the court to make a decision."
The Mapo Police Precinct said Saturday that some 40 people were arrested near the Seoul Western District Court for assault, disorderly conduct or trespassing attempts. Seven people were accused of assaulting police, while 22 people tried to climb walls and gates to get into Seoul Western District Court. Another 10 people are accused of attacking a CIO vehicle.
By law, the agency has 48 hours from the moment it detained the president to keep him in custody under its original warrant to hold and investigate him over suspicions that he masterminded an insurrection against the country's democratic order by declaring martial law on Dec. 3. That timer was paused on Wednesday while the Seoul Central District Court considered a petition from Yoon's legal team challenging the validity of his detention. After the court dismissed the petition, that hold was lifted.
The CIO formally filed for an arrest warrant to extend the detainment of Yoon on Friday.
The CIO said the arrest warrant for Yoon was issued around 2:50 a.m. Sunday and confirmed plans to conduct an investigation into Yoon's case of "in accordance with the law and legal process in the future."
The court issuing the arrest warrant Sunday would allow the CIO to hold the president for questioning for up to 20 more days.
Afterwards, the CIO will transfer the case to prosecutors for an indictment. The Constitutional Court is separately deliberating whether to uphold the parliament's decision to remove Yoon from office.
Taking into consideration that Yoon is an incumbent president, he is expected to continue to be kept in solitary confinement.
Yoon was impeached by the opposition-led National Assembly on Dec. 14 and has had his presidential powers suspended since.
