Seoul gov't to extend public transportation services, ensure hospital operations during Lunar New Year
Published: 19 Jan. 2025, 14:57
The city said on Friday it will implement a comprehensive plan for this Lunar New Year consisting of 16 initiatives aimed at transportation, public safety, livelihood stabilization and living environment improvements from Jan. 24 to Feb. 3.
On Jan. 29 and 30, late-night public transportation services in Seoul will operate on extended schedules.
The last trains on subway lines 1 through 9, the Ui-Sinseol Line and the Sillim Line will arrive at their final destinations at 2 a.m. the following day, with a total of 118 additional trips conducted per day.
City buses serving major train stations — Seoul Station, Cheongnyangni Station, Yeongdeungpo Station, Yongsan Station and Suseo Station — and bus terminals such as Seoul Express Bus Terminal, Dongseoul Terminal and Seoul Nambu Terminal will extend their last bus schedules to pass through these locations by 2 a.m.
From Jan. 24 to Feb. 3, express and intercity buses departing from Seoul will operate 20 percent more services than usual, with an additional 654 trips per day, allowing for 19,000 more passengers, a 33 percent increase compared to regular schedules.
During the holidays from Jan. 25 to 30, an average of 1,700 medical facilities and pharmacies will operate daily.
All 49 emergency medical institutions and 21 hospitals with emergency rooms in the city will operate 24 hours as usual. For pediatric emergencies, eight hospitals and three emergency centers will also remain open 24 hours a day.
To ensure food safety, inspections will be conducted at 3,000 establishments, including traditional markets and large supermarkets, to check for false or missing origin labels on agricultural, livestock and fishery products by Jan. 24. Fire and evacuation facilities at bus terminals will also be inspected before the holidays begin.
The situation room will monitor and respond to natural disasters, including heavy snow, cold waves and earthquakes, as well as social emergencies like fires and traffic accidents.
To boost the local economy, an event will be held at traditional markets where customers purchasing domestic agricultural, livestock and fishery products with gift certificates can receive up to 30 percent cash back.
Forty-seven major traditional markets in Seoul, including Noryangjin Fish Market and Garak Market, will participate in the event, more than double the 23 markets involved during last year’s Lunar New Year.
Free meal services for low-income seniors aged 60 and above and children at risk of skipping meals will continue without interruption during the holidays.
A holiday allowance of 30,000 won per household will be provided for households receiving basic living support.
The city also announced it will make welfare calls or visits to elderly residents and citizens at risk of social isolation around the holiday period to ensure their well-being.
For visitors to Mangu and Yongmi municipal cemeteries, city bus services passing through the cemeteries will be increased by 92 trips on Lunar New Year’s Day and the following day.
To minimize illegal waste disposal during the holidays, districts will be encouraged to provide detailed information on waste disposal schedules, and all resources will be mobilized for quick waste collection immediately after the holidays.
"We will implement measures and support that citizens can truly feel, not only to ensure health and safety but also to boost the economy," said Song Gwang-nam, policy planning director of the Seoul Metropolitan Government.
