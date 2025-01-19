 Yoon to lead ordinary prison life, but with a few presidential perks
Yoon to lead ordinary prison life, but with a few presidential perks

Published: 19 Jan. 2025, 18:15
Police stand guard in front of the Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, Gyeonggi, on Jan. 19. [NEWS1]

Impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol's formal arrest on Sunday has sparked curiosity about his prison life. 
 
Yoon is expected to be confined in a solitary cell in the general inmate block measuring approximately 10 square meters (107.6 square feet). 
 

Yoon has been staying in a detainee's holding cell at the Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, Gyeonggi, since Wednesday, following the execution of an arrest warrant by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO). 
 
The arrest warrant was issued at approximately 2:50 a.m. and Yoon underwent formal pretrial detention procedures starting around 9 a.m.
 
First, Yoon received an inmate identification number, followed by a detailed physical examination to record his height, weight and other details.
 
He was given the khaki-colored uniform for untried detainees, with his inmate number, and had to pose for a mug shot.
 
When he initially was taken into custody at the detention center after his initial detainment, no physical examination or photo was required due to his status as a pre-arrest detainee. At the time, he was allowed to wear his own clothes.
 
Yoon's cell is expected to be about 10 square meters. The cell usually houses about six or seven prisoners, but he is expected to be kept in solitary confinement because of his presidential status.    
 
Police stand guard as a convoy with impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol departs the Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, Gyeonggi, to the Seoul Western District Court for Yoon’s arrest warrant hearing on Jan. 18. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Depending on the availability of cells, he may have been placed in a larger one.
 
The cells used by former detained presidents were of a similar size. Former President Park Geun-hye, who was detained in March 2017, was assigned a solitary cell at the Seoul Detention Center that was converted from a shared cell for six or seven people. The cell measured 10.08 square meters, including a bathroom.
 
Former President Lee Myung-bak, detained in March 2018, stayed in a solitary cell at the Seoul Eastern Detention Center measuring 13.07 square meters, including a bathroom.
 
Yoon’s cell reportedly has a storage shelf, sink, TV, a combined desk and dining table, utensils and a toilet.  
 
There is no bed in the prison's cells. Instead, detainees sleep on bedding laid on the floor, which is heated with electric panels for warmth.
 
Yoon is expected to shower in a communal facility but will likely be scheduled to avoid contact with other detainees. Similarly, exercise time for inmates is limited to an hour, and arrangements will likely be made to prevent Yoon from crossing paths with other detainees due to his status as the incumbent president.
 
Yoon was impeached by the opposition-led National Assembly on Dec. 14 and has had his presidential powers suspended since, but is still the sitting president.  
 
Impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol sits in a car to head to the Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, Gyeonggi, after being questioned at the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials headquarters in Gwacheon on Jan. 15. [YONHAP]

Attention is also focused on whether first lady Kim Keon Hee can visit him during his detention.
 
Visits are generally allowed once a day at the Seoul Detention Center. However, attorney meetings can take place anytime during working hours. Visitors must submit a request in advance on the detention center’s official website, specifying the desired date and time for the visit.
 
Yoon's visits will likely occur in a separate area away from other detainees. If a visitor requests a change of meeting location for security reasons, the detention center staff will hold a meeting to decide on the matter, taking into account the security requirements for the president.
 
Necessary presidential security protocols will remain in place, with the Presidential Security Service (PSS) handling external security beyond the detention center's main walls. When Yoon needs to leave the detention center for questioning, he will be transported in a Justice Ministry van, instead of a presidential vehicle, like he was when attending Sunday's arrest warrant hearing.
 
Meals will be the same as those provided to other detainees. On Sunday morning, the breakfast menu at the Seoul Detention Center consisted of dumpling soup, seasoned dried radish and kimchi.

