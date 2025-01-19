 "Protest peacefully"
Published: 19 Jan. 2025, 20:00
 
Protesters stormed the Seoul Western District Court, breaking windows and destroying property on Jan. 19 after the court issued a warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol’s arrest. Though Yoon’s legal team issued a statement urging peaceful protests, it was not enough to calm the angry supporters. Both Yoon, who previously vowed to “fight until the end,” and his supporters are in denial of the rule of law. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
 
 
