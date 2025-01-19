Nabil Anane targets quick knockout of Nico Carrillo at ONE 170: ‘It will be a war’
Published: 19 Jan. 2025, 11:32
Nabil Anane is less than one week away from the biggest opportunity of his professional career.
On Friday, Jan. 24 in Asia primetime, the young Thai-Algerian phenom will square off with Scottish slugger Nico “King of the North” Carrillo for the ONE Interim Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title at ONE 170 inside a sold-out Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.
Still just 20 years old, Anane has enjoyed a meteoric rise in the world’s largest martial arts organization.
After falling to current two-sport, two-division ONE World Champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 in his promotional debut, he has rattled off five straight wins against elite opposition to become the #5-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender.
Carrillo — the No. 2 ranked contender — has blazed a similar path to the top, knocking out all four of the opponents he’s faced in the organization.
Anane spoke to onefc.com about his Interim World Title opportunity at ONE 170. He was quick to admit that “King of the North” is a dangerous and powerful opponent — but added that he’s spotted some areas to exploit.
"[Carrillo] is a good fighter," he said, "His striking is very good — very good punches — and he’s strong. He’s got a lot of strength, and yeah, he’s a very good fighter.
“I won’t tell what his biggest weakness is. But yes, I’ve watched him fight many times. We’ve fought on the same card before. I knew that soon we’d fight each other, but I didn’t know this day would come this fast, this soon.”
Both athletes have taken the bantamweight Muay Thai division by storm, rocketing to the top in impressive fashion.
But because Carrillo’s run includes stoppage wins over decorated luminaries such as former long-reigning ONE World Champion Nong-O Hama and perennial top contender Saemapetch Fairtex, many fans have pegged him as the favorite.
For his part, Anane isn’t buying into the hype. Rather than focusing on Carrillo’s accomplishments and reputation, he’s doing everything in his power to ensure he’s in peak form on Friday, Jan. 24.
"The thing that gives me more pressure is the belt," he said. "I want the belt. Pressure from the opponent? Not really, for me. In my opinion, every fighter has got a different style. It’s just how the game plan goes and how you prepare yourself.
“I do my best in my training. I give my 100 percent. How it goes in the ring is just how it goes. For sure, I go for the win, but everything can happen, and everything can happen to him too — not only me.”
While he respects his foe, Anane is aiming for an early stoppage, something he’s plenty capable of achieving with his brutal knee strikes and venomous boxing attack.
What’s more, he doesn’t intend to become Carrillo’s fifth knockout victim in ONE.
“Of course, if I can make it quick, I will make it quick," he said. "I won’t take any risks. Him also. I know if he can make it quick, he’ll make it quick, too. But if I can’t, it will be a war for sure.
“If he wants to beat me, he must put me to sleep or something. If not, it’s going to be a war.”
